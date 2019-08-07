Miguel Valencia Educational Institution / Plan:b arquitectos

-
Architects
LocationVerdun, Jardín, Antioquia, Colombia
Category
Lead ArchitectsFelipe Mesa + Federico Mesa
Area1543.0 m2
Project Year2015
Photographs
Team DesignCarlos Blanco, Laura Kate Correa, Clara Restrepo, Esteban Hincapié, Maria Clara Osorio
Clients
EngineeringSimétrica
Text description provided by the architects. This new school was planned on the footprint of previous constructions in bad condition and on a floor with low resistance. This obliged us to erect buildings of only one floor located on the most stable strip of land and also maintaining the existing sport field slabs.
Two linear and separate buildings were planned for primary and secondary: the first is concave towards the landscape and the second is concave towards the playground.
They both use the same constructive system of concrete porticos, work in a similar way and have concrete block walls and open corridors that are separated from the game area by means of the growth of climbing plants. At a distance, these buildings work like landmarks in the coffee landscape.