  Residential Passages in Barrio las Cruces / El Taller de (S)

Residential Passages in Barrio las Cruces / El Taller de (S)

  02:00 - 8 August, 2019
  Curated by Clara Ott
Residential Passages in Barrio las Cruces / El Taller de (S)
© El Taller de (S)
© El Taller de (S)

© Enrique Guzmán © Enrique Guzmán © El Taller de (S) © Enrique Guzmán

  • Clients

    Varios

  • Engineering

    BAC Engineering consultancy group S.A.S

  • Pasaje Las cruces

    15189.9 ft2

  • P Trofeos

    14159.6 ft2

  • P La Garza

    11892.7 ft2
© Enrique Guzmán
© Enrique Guzmán

"La Calle Real", as it was known originally, is considered the main axis of Bogotá.  Over time, the name changed to Seventh Street and is now responsible for weaving the city from South to North. In its journey, the city’s most iconic structures rise up, awarding it a strong symbolic nature.

© Enrique Guzmán
© Enrique Guzmán
Site plan
Site plan
© Enrique Guzmán
© Enrique Guzmán

In 1948, “El Bogotazo” devastates the historic center and generates an urban rupture establishing two marked poles, the South and the North. The historical interaction between the most important squares of the colonial city, Plaza Bolivar and Plaza de Las Cruces (which was originally the barrack square) is interrupted. Around the former, there is a barrier of government buildings that turn their backs on the neighborhood of Las Cruces, thus promoting their stigmatization and oblivion.

© El Taller de (S)
© El Taller de (S)
Plant type phase 1
Plant type phase 1
© El Taller de (S)
© El Taller de (S)

Residential Passages is part of a series of strategic actions that seek to rescue the connection between both sides of the city. Together with the recovery of the hydraulic system of the Fountain of “La Garza”, it is a bet for the regeneration of this part of the city, which has strongly deteriorated.

© Enrique Guzmán
© Enrique Guzmán
Longitudinal section phase 3
Longitudinal section phase 3
© El Taller de (S)
© El Taller de (S)

The project consists of three low-cost residential buildings, which are adapted to a historical typology that was disappearing, the passages; and that contribute to the existing street profile. This intervention shows that it is possible to return to live in the neighborhood, respecting the history of Las Cruces, and also recovering the Seventh Street as the backbone of the city.

© Enrique Guzmán
© Enrique Guzmán

The Project maintains the human scale, for which the sector is recognized, and shies away from the massive, homogenous structures that characterize low income housing.  This Project uses strategies such as change in volumes and heights, window reflections, game of lights, shadows and perspectives, and the importance of the central, open spaces within the structures.  Each building is an example of the application of the aforementioned strategies on spatial variations.

© Enrique Guzmán
© Enrique Guzmán
Cross section phase 1
Cross section phase 1
© Enrique Guzmán
© Enrique Guzmán
Plant type phase 3
Plant type phase 3

Its greatest achievement has been to create dignified and deeply humane housing offering, while maintaining a low budget. This is achieved while subtly blending in with the historical context of the area and urban potential.

© Enrique Guzmán
© Enrique Guzmán

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
El Taller de (S)
Concrete Brick

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Buildings Residential Colombia
