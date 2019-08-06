Ethel Street Warehouses / Fearon Hay Architects

+ 14

Text description provided by the architects. Ethel street is the conversion of a 1950’s warehouse into a contemporary character office space in the newly revived suburb of Morningside, Auckland. The design concept was to remove the box-like offices that addressed the street, to express the repetitive gable roof form beyond.

The existing misaligned steel and concrete blockwork structure of the façade was considered to retain a sense of the patchwork nature of the existing building, and rationalised to stitch in a new glazed façade treatment.

Taking advantage of the sites northern aspect, the new façade aids in flooding the double height shed spaces with natural light. A mezzanine floor, set back from the façade, creates an intimate space between two double height volumeseither side within each shed. White saturated, raw, natural materials make up the interior material palette.

A collection of images which capture the building as found with an eye of the detail, throughout the additive/subtractive construction process, and a series of interior images of the first stages of the inhabitation of the space.