World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. UNStudio Designs a Museum of Spheres in South Korea

UNStudio Designs a Museum of Spheres in South Korea

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
UNStudio Designs a Museum of Spheres in South Korea
Save this picture!
UNStudio Designs a Museum of Spheres in South Korea, The Challenge Museum. Image Courtesy of Plomp
The Challenge Museum. Image Courtesy of Plomp

UNStudio has designed a museum composed of immersive spheres in South Korea. Called the Challenge Museum, the building's massing and general site approach contrasts with urban conditions to provide restful and flexible outdoor spaces that encourage community engagement. The proposal was made to create a participatory experience for visitors where exhibition and architecture blend with nature.

The Challenge Museum. Image Courtesy of Plomp The Challenge Museum. Image Courtesy of Plomp The Challenge Museum. Image Courtesy of Plomp The Challenge Museum. Image Courtesy of Plomp + 10

Save this picture!
The Challenge Museum. Image Courtesy of Plomp
The Challenge Museum. Image Courtesy of Plomp

As the team states, the Challenge Museum was designed with a compulsory two minute walk through farmland, forming an approach to the museum that creates a grounded, organic experience for visitors, allowing them to feel connected with the earth. The building's program is distributed over three floor levels. At the entrance to the building, visitors are guided towards an introductory space and then onward towards the exhibition floors. The ground floor has a focus on educational and public programs. It has a porous design approach, with a porous facade that connects with the outdoor farm. The exhibition continues through to the second floor, with open views on the surrounding landscape, with the main body of the exhibition located on the third floor. Finally, the roof terrace connects the visitors again to the outdoors.

Save this picture!
The Challenge Museum. Image Courtesy of Plomp
The Challenge Museum. Image Courtesy of Plomp
Save this picture!
The Challenge Museum. Image Courtesy of Plomp
The Challenge Museum. Image Courtesy of Plomp

The museum unfolds itself above and below the visitor through a sequence of immersive Marine and Celestial spheres. These spheres overlap with one another throughout the museum, allowing users to explore the skies above them and the sea below through storytelling. The museum provides a singular place for people to reflect on their own interests and talents. The designers hope that the design will encourage visitors to imagine how they might step back out in the surrounding gardens and the wider world to create a meaningful positive impact.

Team: Ben van Berkel with Arjan Dingste and Juergen Heinzel, Ergin Birinci, Bogdan Chipara, UNSFutures - Ren Yee, Alice Haugh

Advisors:

Exhibition Designer: Tellart Amsterdam
Cost Consultant: Turner & Townsend
Visualisations: UNStudio, Plomp
Diagrams: UNStudio, Tellart

News via UNStudio

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "UNStudio Designs a Museum of Spheres in South Korea" 06 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/922400/unstudio-designs-a-museum-of-spheres-in-south-korea/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream