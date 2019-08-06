Triangular House / STUDIO_LPP

+ 29

Architects STUDIO_LPP

Location Lisbon, Portugal

Category Houses

Lead Architect Luís Pedro Pinto

Area 140.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Daniel Malhão

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The plot geometry and its small size, 47m2, assume special importance in the typology and form of programmatic distribution. One program per floor: Floor 0 - studio, Floor 1 - Living and dining, Floor 2 - Sleeping area and Floor 3 – Rooftop. The entrance is at the lowest point, creating a covered and exterior area, defined by a metal gate, which at the same time encloses the private space, configures the intimacy of floor 0 and ensures illumination.

An open space the size of the lot configures floor 1. With 3.20m of free height is only differentiated the living and eating area by the change of floor. The scale of the room is enhanced by the large back-to-ceiling backrest. The matter of the walls - concrete - also goes along the floors, building functional horizontal planes. On this floor, a shelf for books, tv or audio.

In a triangle plan, the corners assume special importance. The sharp angle of the kitchen area is dramatized with the backrest and the introduction of a mirror. At the other acute angle, there is the staircase. A metal piece that “inhabits” this void of light that seeps from the skylight leading to the terrace. On the floor of the rooms, the free height is 2.40m and the angle is redefined, this time perpendicular to the hypotenuse of the triangle. Turning south. The rooftop emerges as a spatial continuity of the building; a real green outdoor room.