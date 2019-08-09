Foshan Zhaoyang O³ Building / Infinite Architects

+ 31

Text description provided by the architects. Chancheng District of Foshan is the core area of Foshan town. Since 2002, Foshan wants to become a metropolitan city. it makes the old and new city feature mix together and brings both opportunities and challenges to this project.

Thus solve the complexity of the surrounding and improve public facilities become to the main issue, build a new generation LOMO micro complex integrating office, commercial, hotel, and LOFT apartments has become the main topic of this project.

Zhaoyang "O cube" building is located at the intersection of Chaoan road and Tongji east road in Chancheng district. surround by high-rise residential buildings and low-rise factories. Instead of pursuing the planning limit of 200 meters, which brings about the abrupt urban skyline and huge structural cost, it is better to reduce the height and create a softer urban skyline through two 160m "twin towers". The design of the tower, with rectangular and L-shaped planes, fits the triangular site and ensures the maximum view of the landscape, thus explaining the difference and reconciliation between the old and the new.

We hope our work can bring convenience and various space experiences to the public, and stimulate the economic development of the nearby area, becoming a new urban coordinate full of youthful vitality. Inspired by the tree shadow, the building facade with the theme of natural QR code is designed. Combined with the design of an aerial corridor, it provides more scenes for business. Meanwhile, the aerial business and garden platform effectively connect the two buildings, realizing multi-dimensional three-dimensional business in different urban elevations. Create the life concept of air business, let "cloud club" bring distinctive sensory experience.

Breakaway from the seriousness and uniformity of traditional high-rise office buildings to create different urban space. The overall appearance of the building adopts the unit punching plate combined with color to ensure the basic functional requirements of the air drying area of the living unit and the split air conditioner, as well as the passive shading effect.