Jess Restaurant / Biancoebianca

Architects Biancoebianca

Location Timișoara, Romania

Category Restaurant

Lead Architects Elie Kamel, Timeea Bianca Diosi

Area 145.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Raul Jichici

Design Team Biancoebianca Studio (Elie Kamel & Timeea Bianca Diosi)

Clients Ciprian Coptil & Iulia Coptil

Metal Work Wally Junior

Furniture Ami White

Wood Work Eficient Mob Expert

Text description provided by the architects. The concept of our project follows a contrast of bright and dramatic colors and has a strong geometrical symbol that keeps on repeating in the space to throw different materials, shapes, colors, and objects. The half-circle, present in the logo of the restaurant and the interior space, a symbol for Biancoebianca studio. Simple patterns and materials are combined to create a minimal but pop up the interior. The box in box effect, the wow factor of the restaurant breaks the rules of the space. There are more patterns created by simple geometry, more colors usage. The design style is starting to look more dramatic rather than fresh and bubbly. The designers used a Wes Anderson color palette.

Also, there are some repetitions of magical numbers like 3 arches, 7 chairs, symbols that the design studio used as a concept to develop their imagination. Biancoebianca studio is remarkable on the design market for their childish approach, yet sophisticated. Bubbly shapes, curves, "yummy" materials are mix to create the mood of the space. The design studio says that they like creating pop-up, theatrical scenes in an interior because they can play with different material using one color only, but many shades, patterns, and textures ...And then comes the study of lights and shadows that changes the space even more.

The customized resin - terrazzo pattern is the key in the design of Jess, which was designed and made piece by piece by the designers mixing some materials, like acrylic resin. The same color shades are overused and used as tabletops, backrests, bar door details, and bar counter. Biancoebianca customized and designed the flooring in the center area of the restaurant, creating a 180 c change between the rough concrete flooring that gives it a neutral feeling and the geometrical, colorful new pattern. Which is actually the terrazzo effect in a bigger, oversized scale.

Every corner of the space has been taken care of: the design of the tables, the carts, bar, accessories, graphics, doors, symbols till the wall art of the space. A strong graphical eye is present in the space, throw simple patterns, colors, and textures. The back part of the restaurant represents the maturity, the design approach is more simple, with a twist of colors, bold lines. The combination of royal colors in contrast with the baby bright colors was a challenge to highlight the 3 spaces and the mood for each one of them.