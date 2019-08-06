World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Romania
  5. Biancoebianca
  6. 2019
  7. Jess Restaurant / Biancoebianca

Jess Restaurant / Biancoebianca

  • 10:00 - 6 August, 2019
  • Curated by María Francisca González
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Jess Restaurant / Biancoebianca
Save this picture!
Jess Restaurant / Biancoebianca, © Raul Jichici
© Raul Jichici

© Raul Jichici © Raul Jichici © Raul Jichici © Raul Jichici + 22

  • Design Team

    Biancoebianca Studio (Elie Kamel & Timeea Bianca Diosi)

  • Clients

    Ciprian Coptil & Iulia Coptil

  • Metal Work

    Wally Junior

  • Furniture

    Ami White

  • Wood Work

    Eficient Mob Expert
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Raul Jichici
© Raul Jichici

Text description provided by the architects. The concept of our project follows a contrast of bright and dramatic colors and has a strong geometrical symbol that keeps on repeating in the space to throw different materials, shapes, colors, and objects. The half-circle, present in the logo of the restaurant and the interior space, a symbol for Biancoebianca studio. Simple patterns and materials are combined to create a  minimal but pop up the interior. The box in box effect, the wow factor of the restaurant breaks the rules of the space. There are more patterns created by simple geometry, more colors usage. The design style is starting to look more dramatic rather than fresh and bubbly. The designers used a Wes Anderson color palette.

Save this picture!
© Raul Jichici
© Raul Jichici
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Raul Jichici
© Raul Jichici

Also, there are some repetitions of magical numbers like 3 arches, 7 chairs, symbols that the design studio used as a concept to develop their imagination. Biancoebianca studio is remarkable on the design market for their childish approach, yet sophisticated. Bubbly shapes, curves, "yummy" materials are mix to create the mood of the space. The design studio says that they like creating pop-up, theatrical scenes in an interior because they can play with different material using one color only, but many shades, patterns, and textures ...And then comes the study of lights and shadows that changes the space even more.

Save this picture!
© Raul Jichici
© Raul Jichici

The customized resin - terrazzo pattern is the key in the design of Jess, which was designed and made piece by piece by the designers mixing some materials, like acrylic resin. The same color shades are overused and used as tabletops, backrests, bar door details, and bar counter. Biancoebianca customized and designed the flooring in the center area of the restaurant, creating a 180 c change between the rough concrete flooring that gives it a neutral feeling and the geometrical, colorful new pattern. Which is actually the terrazzo effect in a bigger, oversized scale.

Save this picture!
© Raul Jichici
© Raul Jichici
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Raul Jichici
© Raul Jichici

Every corner of the space has been taken care of: the design of the tables, the carts, bar, accessories, graphics, doors, symbols till the wall art of the space. A strong graphical eye is present in the space, throw simple patterns, colors, and textures. The back part of the restaurant represents the maturity, the design approach is more simple, with a twist of colors, bold lines. The combination of royal colors in contrast with the baby bright colors was a challenge to highlight the 3 spaces and the mood for each one of them.

Save this picture!
© Raul Jichici
© Raul Jichici

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Biancoebianca
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Romania
Cite: "Jess Restaurant / Biancoebianca" 06 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/922325/jess-restaurant-biancoebianca/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream