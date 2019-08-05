World
  Opus Hotel / Zaha Hadid Architects

  06:00 - 5 August, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Opus Hotel / Zaha Hadid Architects, © Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

© Laurian Ghinitoiu © Laurian Ghinitoiu © Laurian Ghinitoiu Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

  • Architects

    Zaha Hadid Architects

  • Location

    Dubai - United Arab Emirates

  • Category

    Hotels

  • Design

    Zaha Hadid, Patrik Schumacher, Christos Passas

  • ZHA Design Director

    Christos Passas

  • Area

    84345.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Laurian Ghinitoiu

  • Competition Team

    Christos Passas (Lead Designer), Paul Peyrer-Heimstaett, Alvin Huang, Daniel Baerlecken, Gemma Douglas, Saleem Al-Jalil

  • Design Team (Shell and Core):

    Vincent Nowak (Project Architect), Dimitris Akritopoulos, Javier Ernesto-Lebie, Paul Peyrer-Heimstaett, Sylvia Georgiadou, Phivos Skroumbelos, Marilena Sophocleous, Chiara Ferrari, Thomas Frings, Jesus Garate, Wenyuan Peng

  • Base Built Supervision Team

    Fabian Hecker (Team Leader), Barbara Bochnak (Team Leader), Tomasz Starczewski, Kwanphil Cho, Bruno Pereira, Dimitris Kolonis

  • Project Management

    Gleeds (London), Omniyat (Dubai)

  • Local Architects

    Arex Consultants (Dubai) BSBG (Dubai)

  • Hotel and Apartment Interior Design Team 1

    Reza Esmaeeli, Bozana Komljenovic (Project Leads), Laura Micalizzi, Emily Rohrer (Senior Interior Designers), Veronika Ilinskaya, Eider Fernandez Eibar, Stella Nikolakaki, Bruno Pereira, Raul Forsoni, Thomas Frings, Chrysi Fradellou, Spyridon Kaprinis, Alexandra Fischer, Hendrik Rupp, Vivian Pashiali, Sofia Papageorgiou, Carlos Luna, Christos Sazos, Kwanphil Cho, Andri Shalou, Ben Kikkawa, Melhem Sfeir, Faten el Meri, Eleni Mente (Landscape Designer)

  • Hotel and Apartment Interior Design Team 2

    Alessio Constantino (Project Lead), Sonia Renehan (Senior Interior Designer), Afsoon Es Haghi, Zsuzsanna Barat, Ekaterina Smirnova, Chafic Zerrouki, Nessma Al Ghoussein, Christina Christodoulidou

  • Bespoke Furniture Team

    Maha Kutay (Project Director), Margherita Valova, Reza Esmaeeli, Raul Forsoni, Bruno Pereira, Carine Posner, Filipa Gomes

  • Structural Engineers

    Whitbybird (London) BG&E (Dubai)

  • MEP Engineers

    Clarke Samadin (Dubai)

  • Façade Engineers

    Whitbybird (London) Agnes Koltay Facades (Dubai)

  • Lift Consultants

    Adam Scott, Roger Preston Dynamics (London), Lerch Bates (Dubai)

  • Fire Engineering

    Safe (London)

  • Design Confidence

    PMK (Dubai)

  • Traffic Consultants

    Cansult Limited (Dubai), Al Tourath (Dubai)

  • Lighting Consultants

    Tim Downey, Isometrix (London) , DPA (Dubai), Illuminate (Dubai)

  • Interior Consultants

    HBA (Dubai)

  • Security Consultants

    Control Risks (Dubai)

  • Kitchen Consultants

    MCTS (Dubai)

  • AV Consultants

    EntireTech (Dubai)

  • QS Consultants

    HQS (Dubai)

  • Facade Contractors

    Brookfield Multiplex (London), Alu-Nasa (Dubai])

  • Hotel Operator

    Melia Hotels
    More Specs Less Specs
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Text description provided by the architects. Located within Burj Khalifa district of Dubai, the Opus by Zaha Hadid Architects for Omniyat will house the first ‘ME by Melia’ hotel in the Middle East. Operated by Melia Hotels International, one of the world’s leading hoteliers with more than 350 hotels in 39 countries, ‘ME by Melia’ hotels are located in cultural capitals across the globe with their progressive, design-driven approach.

© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

The Opus is designed as two separate towers that coalesce into a singular whole— taking the form of a cube. The cube is then ‘carved’, creating a central void that is an important volume within the building in its own right—providing views to the exterior from the centre of the building. The free-formed fluidity of this eight-storey void contrasts with the precise orthogonal geometry of the surrounding cube. 

© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

The two towers are linked by a four-storey atrium at ground level with a bridge connecting 71 metres above the ground. This three-storey, asymmetric bridge is 38 metres wide. Together with the ME Dubai, the Opus will house 12 restaurants as well as a rooftop bar and 56,000 sq. ft. of office space.

Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects
Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

“The Opus will be aligned with Omniyat’s vision of treating each project as if it were a unique work of art,” said Mahdi Amjad, Executive Chairman and CEO of Omniyat. “The design conveys the remarkably inventive quality of ZHA’s work; expressing a sculptural sensibility that reinvents the balance between solid and void, opaque and transparent, interior and exterior.”

Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects
Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

“You always expect to be surprised by ZHA’s designs, but the Opus for ‘ME by Melia’ Dubai goes beyond what we could ever have anticipated. We are proud to have this amazing project in our portfolio,” explained Gabriel Escarrer, Vice Chairman and CEO, Meliá Hotels International at the earlier announcement of ME Dubai to be located at the Opus.

© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
About this office
See more:

