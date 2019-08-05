House in Serra das Cabras / MMBB Arquitetos

+ 16

Architects MMBB Arquitetos

Location Brazil

Category Houses

Lead Architects Marta Moreira, Milton Braga, em conjunto com Carolina Bueno

Project Team Adriano Bergemann, André R. Costa, Cecilia Góes, Gleuson Pinheiro Silva, Guilherme Pianca, Maria João Figueiredo, Martin Benavidez, Rafael Monteiro, Chansoo Beyon

Area 3013.8 ft2

Project Year 2014

Photographs Walter de Abreu

Engineering and Structure ITA Construtora

Text description provided by the architects. This house was designed for a site located on the slope of one of the hills of the Serra das Cabras, in Campinas, SP. An area marked by considerable inclines and the beautiful landscape consisting of forest originates at the confluence of a number of small waterways.

The residence is shaped in a simple pavillion of forty for seven meters, part resting on the ground and other aerial part. This pavilion intimate environments, more restricted access, are leased in part supported and guarded by an embankment constructed, providing every comfort and coziness necessary.

The social programs of the house are located in the high portion of the pavillion, taking advantage of the great view, and connecting with the pool area and solarium. Nestled under this part of the pavilion are the parking area and the service dependencies.