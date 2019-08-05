World
  7. House in Serra das Cabras / MMBB Arquitetos

House in Serra das Cabras / MMBB Arquitetos

  • 02:00 - 5 August, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
House in Serra das Cabras / MMBB Arquitetos
House in Serra das Cabras / MMBB Arquitetos, © Walter de Abreu
© Walter de Abreu

© Walter de Abreu

  • Architects

    MMBB Arquitetos

  • Location

    Brazil

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    Marta Moreira, Milton Braga, em conjunto com Carolina Bueno

  • Project Team

    Adriano Bergemann, André R. Costa, Cecilia Góes, Gleuson Pinheiro Silva, Guilherme Pianca, Maria João Figueiredo, Martin Benavidez, Rafael Monteiro, Chansoo Beyon

  • Area

    3013.8 ft2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Walter de Abreu
© Walter de Abreu
© Walter de Abreu

Text description provided by the architects. This house was designed for a site located on the slope of one of the hills of the Serra das Cabras, in Campinas, SP. An area marked by considerable inclines and the beautiful landscape consisting of forest originates at the confluence of a number of small waterways.

© Walter de Abreu
© Walter de Abreu
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Walter de Abreu
© Walter de Abreu

The residence is shaped in a simple pavillion of forty for seven meters, part resting on the ground and other aerial part. This pavilion intimate environments, more restricted access, are leased in part supported and guarded by an embankment constructed, providing every comfort and coziness necessary.

© Walter de Abreu
© Walter de Abreu

The social programs of the house are located in the high portion of the pavillion, taking advantage of the great view, and connecting with the pool area and solarium. Nestled under this part of the pavilion are the parking area and the service dependencies.

© Walter de Abreu
© Walter de Abreu

MMBB Arquitetos
Cite: "House in Serra das Cabras / MMBB Arquitetos" [Residência na Serra das Cabras / MMBB Arquitetos] 05 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/922286/house-in-serra-das-cabras-mmbb-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

