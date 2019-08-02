Behin Ha Design Studio Create Temporary Mesh Installation in Ohio

+ 22

Commissioned by Pomerene Center for the Arts, "Coshocton Ray Trace" is a temporary installation made of scrap material at artPARK, a public space, in Coshocton, Ohio. The purpose of this structure is to create a shaded meeting point for the public, an attraction center in the park, close to the town square. It also has the objective of engaging the nearby population in arts by implicating the people in the construction works of the piece.

Imagined by Ann Ha and Behrang Behin from Behin Ha Design Studio, the structure was made with scrap material from a coated mesh fabric manufacturer, Snyder Manufacturing in nearby Dover, from local recycled and up-cycled items. The architects opted for bright orange color, to captivate the eye and trigger the curiosity of the passers. In fact, it is an invitation to discover the park. The main process was a simple procedure of tensioning of ribbons between anchors, with different orientations to create some sort of twist. This rotation generated playful and gradual transparency.

Situated on a once-blighted site, the park had seen, over the years, the creation of many interventions, and one of the constraints was to design a new addition that can work with and around the existing. Inaugurated in June, the installation has already been used for many formal and informal events in the city. The composition will only be available throughout the summer of 2019, to be dismantled later on and sent back to the manufacturer for recycling.