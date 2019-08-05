World
  The Dry Salon / DSEN

The Dry Salon / DSEN

  5 August, 2019
  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
The Dry Salon / DSEN
© Hey!Cheese
  • Architects

    DSEN

  • Location

    Taipei, Taiwan

  • Category

    Coffee Shop

  • Lead Architect

    CHIEN-TING CHEN ; CHUN-YU HSU

  • Area

    40.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese
Text description provided by the architects. Situated in a crowded and cluttered neighborhood in the Eastern District of Taipei City, The Dry Salon is designed to offer an inviting experience that detaches customer from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. It’s a getaway place to take time off and enjoy an afternoon tea.

© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese
Working with a relatively reduced size of cafe, we aimed to maximize the sense of spaciousness by opening up the front wall and replacing the roof with glass to achieve a more open and airy feel to the indoor space.

© Hey!Cheese
Plan
© Hey!Cheese
The main entrance, framed by titanium plated stainless steel, is designed with setback in order to provide space for pedestrians. The arch facade welcomes the guest gently into the shop. To the right of the main entrance, a facade veils the outdoor machine units in a layer of rhythmic wood screen, creating a unique language enough to draw attention in the midst of many retailers and restaurants in the area.

© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese
The bar counter is curved and cladded with wood to enhance the softness of the space. Flooded with natural light, the interplay between the white plastered wall and dried flower decorations create a bright and warm atmosphere.

© Hey!Cheese
Project location

DSEN
Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop Taiwan
Cite: "The Dry Salon / DSEN" 05 Aug 2019. ArchDaily.

