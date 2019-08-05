The Dry Salon / DSEN

+ 24

Architects DSEN

Location Taipei, Taiwan

Category Coffee Shop

Lead Architect CHIEN-TING CHEN ; CHUN-YU HSU

Area 40.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Hey!Cheese

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in a crowded and cluttered neighborhood in the Eastern District of Taipei City, The Dry Salon is designed to offer an inviting experience that detaches customer from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. It’s a getaway place to take time off and enjoy an afternoon tea.

Working with a relatively reduced size of cafe, we aimed to maximize the sense of spaciousness by opening up the front wall and replacing the roof with glass to achieve a more open and airy feel to the indoor space.

The main entrance, framed by titanium plated stainless steel, is designed with setback in order to provide space for pedestrians. The arch facade welcomes the guest gently into the shop. To the right of the main entrance, a facade veils the outdoor machine units in a layer of rhythmic wood screen, creating a unique language enough to draw attention in the midst of many retailers and restaurants in the area.

The bar counter is curved and cladded with wood to enhance the softness of the space. Flooded with natural light, the interplay between the white plastered wall and dried flower decorations create a bright and warm atmosphere.