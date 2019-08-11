Integral Wellbeing Plan, Universidad de la Sabana / +UdeB Arquitectos

+ 18

Architects +UdeB Arquitectos

Location Chía, Cundinamarca, Colombia

Category University

Lead Architect Felipe Uribe

Design Team Carolina Zuluaga, Camilo Betancur, Daniel Molina, Felipe Delgado, Juan Pablo González, Juan Camilo Solís, Melissa Ortega, Juliana Arroyabe, Stefanía Palacio, Angélica Gaviria, Daniel Rojas

Area 11225.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Alejandro Arango Escobar

Interns Nicolás Barón, Alejandro Muñoz, Oscar David Pachón, Juliana Pérez, Antoine Piketty

Architectural Supervision Juan Pablo González, Oscar David Pachón, Alejandra Rincón

Coordinator María Paula Rico

Text description provided by the architects. In the middle of the development of the Ad Portas building, the IWP - Integral Wellbeing Plan emerged as a conclusion of a qualitative anthropological study conducted by Beatriz Turbay on the campus of the University of La Sabana. Its findings showed that the student population needed more outdoor study spaces and that the new building of Ad Portas that we were designing, could not replace this shortage.

Therefore we conducted a master plan for the civic space and built a campus fit to the scale and the needs of the student. To do this, we set up a system of pavilions that accompanies the facades, squares and walking paths, as well as structures the common pedestrian network.

The furniture were studied meticulously to ensure maximum comfort. Within this concept, which balances the landscape values with the infrastructure, are the new classrooms, which have the function of both pedagogical spaces, as well as open and spontaneous civic spaces. In the future, the appearance of the vegetation of the campus will approach that of a botanical garden.