Sou Fujimoto's L'Arbre Blanc Through the Lens of Laurian Ghinitoiu

Earlier this year, the L’Abre Blanc Residential Tower was completed in Montpellier, France. Designed by Sou Fujimoto, Nicolas Laisné, Manal Rachdi, and Dimitri Roussel, the tree-like structure features cantilevered balconies protruding from its ‘trunk’ in all directions. An eccentric but unique silhouette, the building is hoped to become an object of pride for the people of Montpellier as well as a tourist attraction.

Architecture photographer Laurian Ghinitoiu shares his images of the completed residential tower below.