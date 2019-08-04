World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Sou Fujimoto's L'Arbre Blanc Through the Lens of Laurian Ghinitoiu

Sou Fujimoto's L'Arbre Blanc Through the Lens of Laurian Ghinitoiu

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Sou Fujimoto's L'Arbre Blanc Through the Lens of Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Sou Fujimoto's L'Arbre Blanc Through the Lens of Laurian Ghinitoiu, © Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

© Laurian Ghinitoiu © Laurian Ghinitoiu © Laurian Ghinitoiu © Laurian Ghinitoiu + 27

Earlier this year, the L’Abre Blanc Residential Tower was completed in Montpellier, France. Designed by Sou Fujimoto, Nicolas Laisné, Manal Rachdi, and Dimitri Roussel, the tree-like structure features cantilevered balconies protruding from its ‘trunk’ in all directions. An eccentric but unique silhouette, the building is hoped to become an object of pride for the people of Montpellier as well as a tourist attraction.

Architecture photographer Laurian Ghinitoiu shares his images of the completed residential tower below.

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Lilly Cao
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Lilly Cao. "Sou Fujimoto's L'Arbre Blanc Through the Lens of Laurian Ghinitoiu" 04 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/922217/sou-fujimotos-labre-blanc-through-the-lens-of-laurian-ghinitoiu/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream