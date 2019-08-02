World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Lisbon Architecture Triennale Announces Finalists of Début Award 2019

Lisbon Architecture Triennale Announces Finalists of Début Award 2019

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Lisbon Architecture Triennale Announces Finalists of Début Award 2019
Save this picture!
Lisbon Architecture Triennale Announces Finalists of Début Award 2019, Courtesy of Lisbon Architecture Triennial
Courtesy of Lisbon Architecture Triennial

The Lisbon Architecture Triennale announced the long-awaited list of finalists for the third edition of the Début Prize, which aims to recognize offices and collectives whose artistic consolidation is still developing and whose thinking and approach are relevant to contemporary architectural scene.

Founded in 2013, the award is open to professionals under 35 years old, or offices whose average age does not exceed 35 years. Coming from Brazil, Mexico, USA, Spain, Italy and France, the ten finalists are:

The jury of this edition of the award was composed by Ana Dana Beroš, Anna Ramos Sanz, Matte Lucarelli, Go Hasegawa, Joaquim Moreno, Mariabruna Fabrizi, Sofia von Ellrichshausen.

The Open Call lasted between May 24, 2018 and March 26 this year. In past edition, the Award recognized the work of Umwelt (Chile, 2016) and Jimenez Lai of the Bureau Spectacular (USA, 2013).

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Romullo Baratto
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Baratto, Romullo. "Lisbon Architecture Triennale Announces Finalists of Début Award 2019" [Trienal de Lisboa anuncia finalistas do Prêmio Début 2019] 02 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Erman, Maria) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/922212/lisbon-architecture-triennale-announces-finalists-of-debut-award-2019/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream