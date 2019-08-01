ArchDaily & Strelka Award: Vote to Decide the Winners

World
Readers of ArchDaily and Strelka Mag have selected a shortlist of 15 architectural projects nominated for the joint ArchDaily & Strelka Award, which celebrates emerging architects and new ideas that transform the contemporary city. The second stage of voting, which will last until August 15, will decide the three winners.

Vote Here


The open call invited emerging architects to submit their built projects that emphasize sustainability, research-based and participatory design, and the innovative use of materials. Architects and architecture and design firms that started their practice no more than 10 years ago could apply with projects that were built in the past five years. We have received projects from over 100 offices from Armenia, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Lithuania, Moldova, Russia, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan, but only 50 of them made it to the long list.

THE FINALISTS ARE
(alphabetical order)

Starting today, through August 15, you can vote for one project a day to decide the winners — the 3 offices will be announced on August 19 and invited to Future Architect conference in September to present their projects and receive the Award from ArchDaily's CEO and Editor-in-Chief David Basulto.

The contestants awarded the first prize will be granted an opportunity to star in a documentary centered on their project, to be supported by Strelka KB and released on Okko online streaming service.

Vote Here


