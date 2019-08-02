World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. AVON Arquitectos
  6. 2018
  7. Maullin Lodge / AVON Arquitectos

Maullin Lodge / AVON Arquitectos

  • 02:00 - 2 August, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Maullin Lodge / AVON Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Maullin Lodge / AVON Arquitectos, © Marcos Zegers
© Marcos Zegers

© Marcos Zegers © Marcos Zegers © Marcos Zegers © Marcos Zegers + 30

Save this picture!
© Marcos Zegers
© Marcos Zegers

Text description provided by the architects. This lodge is a 120m2 house located in a rural scene in a southern region of Chile. The brief was to design a house with two bedrooms and two bathrooms with a main shared space, interpreting an old small traditional southern Chilean dwelling.

Save this picture!
© Marcos Zegers
© Marcos Zegers
Save this picture!
1st floor plan
1st floor plan
Save this picture!
© Marcos Zegers
© Marcos Zegers

The challenge of the proposal was to get that traditional southern look, which implies very opaque facades, but with a full translucent side where the landscape and light can get inside the building, creating its own private world. The house is placed between a forest of native trees, giving its back to the main street. So, the house is oriented to the north and west to get the most of sunlight, which this south down is much appreciated.

Save this picture!
© Marcos Zegers
© Marcos Zegers

The concept of the design is organized based on 3 contrast between old and new: Removing non-structural walls and floors: the main structural shape and volume are maintained the same as the old traditional house, but the interior is liberated from any non-structural dividing element, which helped to create a clean and continuous space.

Save this picture!
© Marcos Zegers
© Marcos Zegers
Save this picture!
Perspective Section
Perspective Section
Save this picture!
© Marcos Zegers
© Marcos Zegers

Concentrating the apertures: The main source of light is the north façade, keeping the other free opaque as a traditional southern house would have, so the proportion of void and mass was not lost. Material contrast: Big floor to ceiling windows in contrast to recycled traditional timber shingles, an evident contrast between old and new.

Save this picture!
© Marcos Zegers
© Marcos Zegers

The distribution of the house is developed in an almost square plan, divided into three volumes: The main one has the public areas of the house: kitchen, dining room, sitting room and mezzanine. The east one, the widest, has sleeping rooms and bathrooms with the main access of the house. And the west one is 1.5m wide acting as a corridor and informal dining room adjacent to the public areas of the main volume. The mezzanine is an opportunity to use the roof space, with a lot of light and natural heating, having control over the main space.

Save this picture!
© Marcos Zegers
© Marcos Zegers

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
AVON Arquitectos
Office

Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile
Cite: "Maullin Lodge / AVON Arquitectos" [Refugio del Maullin / AVON Arquitectos] 02 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/922179/maullin-lodge-avon-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream