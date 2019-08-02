MM House / Sérgio Miguel Godinho Arquiteto

+ 37

Text description provided by the architects. A white volume with its oblique outer boundaries defines the openings of the dwelling on both floors, and wherein one corner of the house glazing is directed towards a privileged view.

The floors of the housing are evidenced in the different elevations through plans that demarcate the two levels of the housing, the communication between floors is made through a black chromatic ladder, integrated into the social zone of housing, marking an imposing presence in the space.

Shadows draw obliquity of different quadrants of white chromatic housing.