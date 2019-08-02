World
  7. MM House / Sérgio Miguel Godinho Arquiteto

MM House / Sérgio Miguel Godinho Arquiteto

MM House / Sérgio Miguel Godinho Arquiteto
MM House / Sérgio Miguel Godinho Arquiteto, © Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

© Ivo Tavares Studio

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. A white volume with its oblique outer boundaries defines the openings of the dwelling on both floors, and wherein one corner of the house glazing is directed towards a privileged view.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The floors of the housing are evidenced in the different elevations through plans that demarcate the two levels of the housing, the communication between floors is made through a black chromatic ladder, integrated into the social zone of housing, marking an imposing presence in the space.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Shadows draw obliquity of different quadrants of white chromatic housing.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Cite: "MM House / Sérgio Miguel Godinho Arquiteto" [Casa MM / Sérgio Miguel Godinho Arquiteto] 02 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/922164/mm-house-sergio-miguel-godinho-arquiteto/> ISSN 0719-8884

