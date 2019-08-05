Deca Lab Pavilion / Studio Ricardo Bello Dias

+ 24

Architects Studio Ricardo Bello Dias

Location Av. Lineu de Paula Machado, 1075 - Jardim Everest, São Paulo - SP, 05601-001, Brazil

Category Installation

Lead Architects Ricardo Bello Dias / Daltro Mendonça

Area 630.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Val Luna

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. Combining conceptual and real environments, Deca Lab is inspired by some science fiction movies, such as “Blade Runner” and the work of the designer Nery Oxman, which shows the “Krebs Cycle of Creativity” a circular graphic that illustrates how Science, Engineering, Design and Art co-relate and react to achieve results during the creation process.

Landed on a water mirror, Ricardo Bello Dias developed a spacecraft, octagonal shaped, following Oxman´s graphic, that was built with steel frame and bolted joints, then covered with aluminum cladding, what will allow the installation to be re-assembled anywhere else.

As the visitors enter the spacecraft, they are fulfilled with vídeos and elements related to the four themes, experiencing a spacetravel from Mars to the Amazon Rain Forest, leading the spectators to a reflection: “how can we slow down the rate of destruction of the environment”.

“We must promote the daily reuse on any scale. Even before we built something or simply shopping, we need to think if the object was produced ethically and if its aging will affect the world.” - says Ricardo