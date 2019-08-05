World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installation
  4. Brazil
  5. Studio Ricardo Bello Dias
  6. 2019
  7. Deca Lab Pavilion / Studio Ricardo Bello Dias

Deca Lab Pavilion / Studio Ricardo Bello Dias

  • 14:00 - 5 August, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Deca Lab Pavilion / Studio Ricardo Bello Dias
Save this picture!
Deca Lab Pavilion / Studio Ricardo Bello Dias, © Val Luna
© Val Luna

© Val Luna © Val Luna © Val Luna © Val Luna + 24

  • Architects

    Studio Ricardo Bello Dias

  • Location

    Av. Lineu de Paula Machado, 1075 - Jardim Everest, São Paulo - SP, 05601-001, Brazil

  • Category

    Installation

  • Lead Architects

    Ricardo Bello Dias / Daltro Mendonça

  • Area

    630.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Val Luna
Save this picture!
© Val Luna
© Val Luna

Text description provided by the architects. Combining conceptual and real environments, Deca Lab is inspired by some science fiction movies, such as “Blade Runner” and the work of the designer Nery Oxman, which shows the “Krebs Cycle of Creativity” a circular graphic that illustrates how Science, Engineering, Design and Art co-relate and react to achieve results during the creation process. 

Save this picture!
© Val Luna
© Val Luna
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Val Luna
© Val Luna

Landed on a water mirror, Ricardo Bello Dias developed a spacecraft, octagonal shaped, following Oxman´s graphic, that was built with steel frame and bolted joints, then covered with aluminum cladding, what will allow the installation to be re-assembled anywhere else. 

Save this picture!
© Val Luna
© Val Luna
Save this picture!
Floor Plan and Section
Floor Plan and Section
Save this picture!
© Val Luna
© Val Luna

As the visitors enter the spacecraft, they are fulfilled with vídeos and elements related to the four themes, experiencing a spacetravel from Mars to the Amazon Rain Forest, leading the spectators to a reflection: “how can we slow down the rate of destruction of the environment”. 

Save this picture!
© Val Luna
© Val Luna

“We must promote the daily reuse on any scale. Even before we built something or simply shopping, we need to think if the object was produced ethically and if its aging will affect the world.” - says Ricardo

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Studio Ricardo Bello Dias
Office

Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Installation Brazil
Cite: "Deca Lab Pavilion / Studio Ricardo Bello Dias" [Deca Lab / Studio Ricardo Bello Dias] 05 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/922159/deca-lab-pavilion-studio-ricardo-bello-dias/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream