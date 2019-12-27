World
Max Milhas Office / TODOS Arquitetura

Max Milhas Office / TODOS Arquitetura

© Gabriel Castro / Reverbo © Gabriel Castro / Reverbo © Gabriel Castro / Reverbo © Gabriel Castro / Reverbo + 21

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Offices Interiors
Belo Horizonte, Brazil
  • Arquitetos: TODOS Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1100.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Gabriel Castro / Reverbo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Fernando Jaeger, Formica, Interface, MARELLI, Tarkett

  • Equipe de Projeto

    Fábio Mota, Laís Delbianco, Maurício Arruda, Camila Escobar, Ricardo Brito, Rogério Gurgel, Vinicius Fernandes, Beatriz Hipólito
© Gabriel Castro / Reverbo
© Gabriel Castro / Reverbo

Text description provided by the architects. Fly towards new discoveries and see the world from above: this is our concept for the MaxMilhas office project. With the implementation of the fifth floor, we have designed another chapter of this story. On this journey, MaxMilhas invites you to visit Brazil, departing from Confins Airport, BH, where the office is located, to the most diverse cities and biomes of Brazil. Here Amazon, Cerrado, Caatinga, Pampas, Pantanal, and Atlantic Forest translate the diversity and the natural beauties of our country.

© Gabriel Castro / Reverbo
© Gabriel Castro / Reverbo

Upon entering the office, we come across the main meeting room, dyed in solar and strong colors. Here the shades of yellow and orange, applied to the wall, woodwork and a poetic work of lining bring to the office the energy and vibration of the Cerrado biome. Small rooms diversify the possibility of meetings by forming a dynamic and plural office. Landing structures, in front of the rooms, serve as a starting point to start and finish the meetings. In the workspace, cloud-shaped metallic structures function as large lighting supports.

© Gabriel Castro / Reverbo
© Gabriel Castro / Reverbo
© Gabriel Castro / Reverbo
© Gabriel Castro / Reverbo

Scattered through space, organic seating refers to royal victories and create moments for informal meetings. Ideation panels allow employees to write, draw, and exemplify their ideas and projects. Locker structures were organized so that each employee can have their private space. These structures also function as flower pots. Here the green of the carpet, the vegetation and the different shades of wood give the natural and humanized tone to the space. 

© Gabriel Castro / Reverbo
© Gabriel Castro / Reverbo

The generous living space is represented with features of the Amazon, the largest biome in Brazil. Here, where it is possible to do from meetings to moments of pause, the furniture in shades of green and brown humanize the space. The blue-tiled floor of the adjacent meeting rooms extends to the place, symbolizing the meeting of the woods and rivers. Finally, the decompression space is the perfect setting for moments to rest and relax. Here the informal tone is given by the various cushions scattered across the floor and a large net tied to the ceiling.

© Gabriel Castro / Reverbo
© Gabriel Castro / Reverbo

Project location

Address: Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil

About this office
Todos Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Brazil
Cite: "Max Milhas Office / TODOS Arquitetura" [Max Milhas 5º Pavimento / Todos Arquitetura] 27 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/922157/max-milhas-office-todos-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

