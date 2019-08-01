Coastal Pavilions at Freycinet Lodge / Liminal Architecture

+ 17

Design Team Liminal Architecture, Liminal Spaces, Liminal Objects

Client RACT Destinations

Project Manager | Tourism Advisor Brett Torossi

Builder Cordwell Lane

Engineering Gandy & Roberts; JMG Engineers & Planners

Landscape Rush Wright Associates

Consultants EcoTas Ecology, Cultural Heritage Management Australia, Woolcott Surveys, Pitt & Sherry, Ireneinc Planning, Stehel Consultants, Howarth Fisher & Associates

Collaborators Artist: Helene Weeding (represented by Handmark Gallery; Artist: Brigitte de Villiers with geologist Bill Cromer

Gross Built Area 90m2 per pavilion (including deck); 60m2 per pavilion (enclosed)

Text description provided by the architects. Liminal was commissioned to deliver nine pavilions to expand the Freycinet Lodge accommodation offerings on the East Coast of Tasmania, Australia. The Coastal Pavilions provide a point-of-difference to the 60 cabins already established as part of the 1990’s development. With its pink-orange granite mountains and breathtaking coastline, Freycinet National Park is one of the oldest National Parks and most visited places in Tasmania.

Liminal‘s brief was to provide a new style of accommodation befitting of the Park’s natural beauty, providing an experience for guests that respects and emanates its context. Design inspiration is drawn from the fluid forms of the nearby bays and coastal granite rock formations while paying homage to the character of the National Park they nestle into. The warmth of Tasmanian timbers bathe the interiors. Offcuts of Tasmanian oak, Blackwood joinery and the only plywood to be manufactured locally, emphasize a Tasmanian experience.

The modest budget led to a creative use of utilitarian and common materials. Tasmanian-made structural plywood is used for floors and ceilings, and offcuts of Tasmanian Oak are applied in a random configuration to the walls with different thicknesses, providing interest as the light shifts and changes. Utilizing and showcasing utilitarian and natural materials in innovative ways creates a unique atmosphere reflective of place. The exterior protective shell is made of durable hardwood that is charred, providing a durable, ember proofed exterior that creates a recessive backdrop, ensuring the pavilions are visually discreet.

An experiential highlight is the netted, hammock-like balustrades. Recognizing the desire to retain views that a standard balustrade would interrupt, the unique solution was devised providing a novel opportunity for relaxing and enjoying the incredible setting. Liminal’s investment in community and place generating design ensures the Coastal Pavilions are an immersive, sustainable, site-specific experience for guests while acknowledging the privilege to inhabit a beautiful part of the world.