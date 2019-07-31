Pink Seesaws Installed along US-Mexico Border

Two design professors have designed and built a set of fluorescent pink seesaws along the US-Mexico border, seeking to evoke a concept of unity and play between the two sides. As reported by The Guardian, the set was installed along the steel border fence on the outskirts of El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.

The installation was designed by Ronald Rael, a professor of architecture at University of California Berkley, and Virginia San Fratello, associate professor of design at San Jose State University.

Originally conceived in 2009, the wall is described by the designers as “a literal fulcrum for U.S.-Mexico relations” where “children and adults were connected in meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that their actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side.”

The U.S.-Mexico border has increasingly become a major point of contention in both internatal and international U.S. politics, with President Donald Trump’s signature policy of constructing a border wall to control immigration. Earlier this year, we reported that all eight border wall prototypes failed breach tests.

News via: The Guardian