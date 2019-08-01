World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Sanjay Puri Architects
  6. 2019
  7. 18 Screens House / Sanjay Puri Architects

18 Screens House / Sanjay Puri Architects

  • 06:00 - 1 August, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
18 Screens House / Sanjay Puri Architects
Save this picture!
18 Screens House / Sanjay Puri Architects, © Mr. Dinesh Mehta
© Mr. Dinesh Mehta

© Mr. Dinesh Mehta © Mr. Dinesh Mehta © Mr. Dinesh Mehta © Mr. Dinesh Mehta + 24

  • Design Team

    Ruchika Gupta, Nivedita Raverkar, Nandita Rebello, Akanksha Singh, Jinal Jain, Swati Gadekar

  • Clients

    Mr. Rajesh Singh

  • Engineering

    Dr. Kelkar designs Pvt. Ltd.

  • Landscape

    Envision

  • Interior Design

    Nina & Sanjay Puri Architects
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Mr. Dinesh Mehta
© Mr. Dinesh Mehta

Text description provided by the architects. Lucknow city in India has a rich heritage with numerous buildings dating back to the 18th century. The site for this house lies along a busy arterial road and is on the peripheral edge of an extensive plotted development for private homes. The house is planned to allude to the traditional Indian courtyard house in response to the climate of the location. Temperatures in the lengthy summer months are in excess of 35° C, with the sun in the southern hemisphere.

Save this picture!
© Mr. Dinesh Mehta
© Mr. Dinesh Mehta
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Mr. Dinesh Mehta
© Mr. Dinesh Mehta

The extensive requirements of the 6 bedroom house are interspersed with sheltered open terraces and landscaped gardens around a 2 floor high naturally ventilated courtyard. Patterned screens derived from traditional Indian architecture and the famous Lucknow 'chikan' embroidery sheath outdoor seating areas for each room on the south, west and east sides. These screens provide shelter from the sun, create different light patterns throughout the day and mitigate traffic noise from the busy arterial road on the southern side.

Save this picture!
© Mr. Dinesh Mehta
© Mr. Dinesh Mehta
Save this picture!
© Mr. Dinesh Mehta
© Mr. Dinesh Mehta
Save this picture!
© Mr. Dinesh Mehta
© Mr. Dinesh Mehta

Large glass windows on the northern side allow indirect light to infuse the internal spaces of the house. Varying volumetric proportions with differing sectional spaces create an individual identity to each living space with the courtyard cohesively integrating them together. Built almost entirely in raw concrete, a natural palette of sandstone and wood with muted colors, vivid Indian art and landscape are brought together in different compositions in each of the internal volumes.

Save this picture!
© Mr. Dinesh Mehta
© Mr. Dinesh Mehta
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Mr. Dinesh Mehta
© Mr. Dinesh Mehta

A large garden on the north penetrating up to the internal courtyard between rooms has partial shadows at most times of the day allowing it to be used in the extensive summers too. A series of experiences are created in this house that by its design facilitates natural ventilation and sunlight within and is simultaneously contextual to the location, sun articulation, tradition, culture, and social aspects.

Save this picture!
© Mr. Dinesh Mehta
© Mr. Dinesh Mehta

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Sanjay Puri Architects
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses India
Cite: "18 Screens House / Sanjay Puri Architects" 01 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/922100/18-screens-house-sanjay-puri-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream