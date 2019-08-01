World
  7. Sahi W&D House / SILAA

Sahi W&D House / SILAA

  • 20:00 - 1 August, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Sahi W&D House / SILAA
Sahi W&D House / SILAA, © HoangLe Photography
  • Architects

    SILAA

  • Location

    Huế, Thừa Thiên-Huế, Vietnam

  • Category

    Hostel

  • Lead Architect

    Nguyen Huu Son Duong

  • Design Team

    Ngo Van Quyen, Nguyen Vu Hoang, Nguyen Van Quang, Le Xuan Dat, Le Duc Hoang Tri, Le Dinh Hung, Nguyen Van Det.

  • Area

    75.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    HoangLe Photography
© HoangLe Photography
Text description provided by the architects. SAHI W&D, a small timber hut, in hue city, Vietnam.  Designed as part of a homestay project where tourists can spend their holidays in dorm-style space. located at the corner of the site, the project aims to encourage the connection between people and their surrounding elements, and between people themselves.

© HoangLe Photography
© HoangLe Photography
© HoangLe Photography
The concept of ‘connection’ is realized by alternating the volumes and creating gaps between them to encourage interaction. the arrangement of the separated volumes – hosting sleeping spaces, rest rooms and the kitchenette – along two stories, created the open volumes that include the common spaces, terraces and voids. through these gaps, people can enjoy the communal areas and the surrounding greenery all under the same roof with skylights. 

© HoangLe Photography
© HoangLe Photography
© HoangLe Photography
The spaces provide the feeling of connection between people and the surrounding environment. Guests have the experience of living in a garden atmosphere, while also having more enclosed, private spaces.

© HoangLe Photography
© HoangLe Photography
© HoangLe Photography
In addition to the connection with nature, the project also takes responsibility with nature due to its easy, low-cost construction process, recyclable nature and use of local materials.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Reclaimed wood and thatch are used for the main frames and roof cover of the hut. Polycarbonate panels cover the sleeping spaces, and help blur the boundaries of the hut.

© HoangLe Photography
© HoangLe Photography
© HoangLe Photography

This material provides a translucent barrier that connects the interior spaces with the exterior garden by bringing in natural light and color, yet keeps the spaces closed and private.

© HoangLe Photography
© HoangLe Photography
© HoangLe Photography

Project location

SILAA
Cite: "Sahi W&D House / SILAA" 01 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/922091/sahi-w-and-d-house-silaa/> ISSN 0719-8884

