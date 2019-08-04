Jingshan School Library Renovation / Hui-Yin Design & Research

Save this picture! Sinked open reading area. Image © Weiqi Jin

+ 30

Interiors Designers Hui-Yin Design & Research

Location No.53, Dengshikou Street, Dongcheng District, Beijing , China

Category Renovation

Lead Architect Hui Zhao

Design Team Hui Zhao, Xiang Jun, Xiangjun Wang, Xuesi Li

Area 800.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Weiqi Jin

Clients Beijing Jingshan School

Structural Design Zhinjun Li Structural Design Team

Electrical Design Luping Liu

HVAC consultation Xinya Wang

Collaborators Beijing Changhe Furniture Co., Ltd.

Text description provided by the architects. The library located inside the main building of theschool, formerly served the high school students without natural ventilation and lighting. The main entrance was compressed to 2 meters in height due to the floor settlement above,thus it barely drew any attention. The library still remained with its original 3 level layout from90’s: Over-crammed bookcases, poor lighting and service, lack of reading area. Such dated conditions distanced many precious books from public exposure.

Information and circulation desk. Image © Weiqi Jin

Sinked open reading area. Image © Weiqi Jin

Within such limited space, the school wished to create two lecture spaces, one digital reading room, and an area for ancient books repair and display. In addition, more than 100,000 books need to be accommodated. Open spaces can be transformed for different purposes by time management.

Converting the 1200 m2 of three levels into 800 m2 of two levels. The existing 3 level space was reintroduced as 2 floors with higher, more experiential ceiling heights. The upper level serves as an open reading area for students to read, meet and interact, while the lower level functions as the main book archive space.

Open reading area west view. Image © Weiqi Jin

At the main entrance, existing walls were demolished, a new wide curved glass wall was installed to blur the boundary between inside and outside. Lighting in this area is also enhanced by a project lightarrows which navigates students to the library.

The open reading area is divided into sections by curved bookcases which are arranged lower in thecenter, and enclosed around the sides to maximize visual connectivity. With the new different floor levels, a reading area, just like a garden ofrich spatial hierarchy had been built.

Sinked open reading area. Image © Weiqi Jin

Open reading area south view. Image © Weiqi Jin

To improve the lighting conditions, we created a new coffered ceiling system which provides adequate depth for all the HVAC andprevious exposed structure to be hidden.The recessed lit ceiling units used thecolor temperature closest enough to resembles natural skylight, also extended visual effects had been created. For the ventilation, a new system had been introduced in to accurately control the air flow required for any potential situation. ThePM2.5 filter ensures the purity of the air in the library in any weather.

Open reading area north view. Image © Weiqi Jin

Upon the completion of this renovation, all the needs for book stocking and services were met, additionally lectures, presentations, discussions, and after schoolactivitieswere brought in to create a multi-functional modern open learning space.

As a part of an old campus renovation, this library has become an up-to-date engine embedded in a long-lived campus space, motivates vitality in this traditional building from inside to embrace the constantly evolving future.

Open lecture area(after class). Image © Weiqi Jin