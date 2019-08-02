World
Green Peace Village / Ho Khue Architects

  2 August, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Green Peace Village / Ho Khue Architects
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

  • Architects

    Ho Khue Architects

  • Location

    121 Nguyen Cong Tru Street, Son Tra District, Da Nang City, Vietnam

  • Category

    Residential

  • Lead Architects

    Ho Khue

  • Design Team

    Ho Khue, Nguyen Thanh Phong, Dang Van Len

  • Area

    815.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Text description provided by the architects. The apartment is located in urban area of Da Nang city of Vietnam. Housing typology in urban areas is getting more and more monotonous because of the plot sizes available. Most sites are rectangular with common walls and front connected to main road. Front side is the only source of light and ventilation making it challenging to design.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Houses in rural Vietnam are planned around common spaces lile gardens, ponds, lakes where people connect together. In urban areas, due to lack of area there are less community spaces affecting the users and their connectivity with each other. As the structures started getting higher, maintaining connectivity between the users became difficult.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
The main concept of the structure was derived from terraced fields. The units are stacked on each other with stepped terraces which provides plenty of light to the apartment units. On the inner sides, atriums are provided so as to get natural light and air ventilation.

Section 1:50
Section 1:50
Floor Plans 1:200
Floor Plans 1:200

Stepped terraces provide connectivity between the users and increase vertical interaction. There are small common spaces, gardens for users to gather and interact with each other.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The material used for the construction is unburnt bricks which are environment friendly. Brick texture gives a sense of warmth and simple village life of Vietnam. The objective of this design is to combine nature and light to create natural and healthy living environment. 

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Project location

Ho Khue Architects
Office

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Buildings Residential Vietnam
Cite: "Green Peace Village / Ho Khue Architects" 02 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/922081/green-peace-village-ho-khue-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

