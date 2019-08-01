World
Generali Tower / Zaha Hadid Architects

  • 10:00 - 1 August, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Generali Tower / Zaha Hadid Architects
Generali Tower / Zaha Hadid Architects, © Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

© Hufton+Crow © Luke Hayes © Jacopo Spilimbergo © Hufton+Crow

  • Architects

    Zaha Hadid Architects

  • Location

    Milan, Italy

  • Category

    Sustainability

  • Architects

    Zaha Hadid Architects

  • Design

    Zaha Hadid, Patrik Schumacher

  • Project Team

    Shahd Abdelmoneim, Santiago F. Achury, Marco Amoroso, Agata Banaszek, Gianluca Barone, Cristina Capanna, Alessandra Catello, Sara Criscenti, Kyle Dunnington, Alexandra Fisher, H. Goswin Rothenthal, Marco Guardincerri, Subharthi Guha, Luciano Letteriello, Carles S. Martinez, Marina Martinez, Mario Mattia, Peter McCarthy, Giuseppe Morando, Massimo Napoleoni, Raquel Ordas, Annarita Papeschi, Massimiliano Piccinini, Matteo Pierotti, Line Rahbek, Martha Read, Arianna Russo, Luis Miguel Samanez, Mattia Santi, Letizia Simoni, Alvin Triestanto, Roberto Vangeli, Fulvio Wirz

  • Area

    66785.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Hufton+Crow, Luke Hayes, Jacopo Spilimbergo

  • Project Director

    Gianluca Racana

  • Project Associate

    Paolo Zilli

  • Project Architect

    Andrea Balducci Caste

  • Site Supervision Team

    Pierandrea Angius, Vincenzo Barilari, Stefano Paiocchi

  • Competition Team

    Daniel Baerlecken, Yael Brosilovski, Ana Cajiao, Tiago Correia, Adriano De Gioannis, Yang Jingwen, Simon Kim, Daniel Li, Graham Modlen, Karim Muallem, Judith Reitz

  • Executive Architect & Project Coordination

    Planimetro

  • Management

    J&A/Ramboll

  • Structure

    AKT, Redesco,Holzner & Bertagnolli Engineering, AIACE

  • M&E

    Max Fordham, Manens- TIFS, Deerns

  • Monitoring & Evaluation

    Max Fordham, Manens- TIFS

  • Specifications

    Building Consulting

  • Façade

    ARUP

  • Elevator

    Jappsen Ingenieure

  • Fire

    GAE Engineering, Mistretta

  • Acoustics

    Cole Jarman, ENC srl

  • Transport

    Systematica, Sudio Corda, Alpina

  • Contractor

    CMB Cooperativa Muratori e Braccianti di Carpi

  • Project Manager

    Claudio Guido – In.Pro

  • Site Supervisor

    Marco Cruciani, Tommaso Salvo, Alfio Musumeci
© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

Text description provided by the architects. Generali Tower is within the CityLife masterplan that has redeveloped Milan’s abandoned trade fair grounds following the fair’s relocation to Rho Pero in 2005. Located above the new Tre Torri station on Line 5 of the city’s metro system, CityLife opens the 90-acre site to year-round public use for the first time; providing new civic spaces, public parks and residential areas, in addition to shopping districts and corporate offices.

© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

CityLife is the largest new civic space and public park created in the city since Parco Sempione opened 130 years ago; welcoming more than seven million visitors, workers and residents each year. CityLife includes 1,000 new homes, offices for more than 11,000 staff, the new 42-acre public park, piazzas and kindergarten.

© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow
CityLife_Siteplan
CityLife_Siteplan
© Jacopo Spilimbergo
© Jacopo Spilimbergo

Aligned at ground level with three of the city’s primary axes that converge within CityLife, the 170m (44-storey) Generali Tower connects with its surrounding public piazzas and park; the curvilinear geometries of its podium defined by the perceived centripetal forces generated from the staggered intersection of these three city axes at the tower’s base.

© Jacopo Spilimbergo
© Jacopo Spilimbergo

This vortex of centripetal forces at ground level is transferred vertically through the tower by realigning successive rhomboid-shaped floor plates to twist the tower about its vertical axis. This helical twist reduces incrementally with the height of each floor above street level, giving all floors a fractionally different relationship to the floors above and below.

© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

As the tower rises offering broader views across Milan, the twist orientates the tower’s higher floors to the primary southeast axis leading to Bramante’s 15th Century tribune of Santa Maria della Grazie, and beyond to the centre of the city.

© Jacopo Spilimbergo
© Jacopo Spilimbergo
Generali Tower_Level 5
Generali Tower_Level 5
© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

The tower houses up to 3,900 employees to meet Generali’s continued growth as one of the world’s largest financial institutions. The tower excels in all international benchmarks for efficiency while respecting Milan’s rigorous local building codes. Its double-façade of sun-deflecting louvers flanked by glazing provides extremely efficient environmental control for each floor and ensures excellent energy performance, contributing to Generali Tower’s LEED Platinum certification by the US Green Building Council.

© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

Inclined perimeter columns follow the twisting geometry of the tower to mirror the inclined alignment of its external façade units. These perimeter columns also maximise usable office space within the tower’s coherent formal envelope. An integral element of the CityLife redevelopment that has created a new civic, residential and business district near the centre of Milan, Generali Tower is defined by its surrounding urban fabric to connect directly with the city.

© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

