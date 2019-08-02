World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Estudio LAK
  6. 2019
  7. Carol House / Estudio LAK

Carol House / Estudio LAK

  • 16:00 - 2 August, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
  • Translated by Emma Johansson
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Carol House / Estudio LAK
Save this picture!
Carol House / Estudio LAK, © Daniela Mac Adden
© Daniela Mac Adden

© Daniela Mac Adden © Daniela Mac Adden © Daniela Mac Adden © Daniela Mac Adden + 31

  • Other Participants

    Tomas Garcia Morteo, Tobias Martinez Vallerga, Simon Martinez Vallerga

  • Structure

    Emilio Sessa
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Daniela Mac Adden
© Daniela Mac Adden

Text description provided by the architects. The house was implanted in an area of 900 m2 with a view of the golf course and old trees on the plot. The main idea was to identify and differentiate the children's sector. Taking the tree houses as an inspiration, a wood-clad volume with a gable roof emerged from this starting point, also serving to redesign the architectural typology of the neighbouring houses.

Save this picture!
© Daniela Mac Adden
© Daniela Mac Adden
Save this picture!
Floor Plan Ground Floor
Floor Plan Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© Daniela Mac Adden
© Daniela Mac Adden

Three rooms with two bathrooms served as a base for the large game room, which on its inside has the same diagonals as the roof. Just as on the exterior, wood predominates on the interior as well. Floors and ceilings are of the same skin, in order to be able to house all kinds of toys. The rest of the house is built within a reinforced concrete structure, which acts as a protagonist both on the inside as well as on the outside, aiming to stand out with the help of asymmetry and changes of texture.

Save this picture!
© Daniela Mac Adden
© Daniela Mac Adden
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Daniela Mac Adden
© Daniela Mac Adden

The main room and the study bridge complete the upper floor and the most private part of the house, thus forming own landscapes with internal courtyards and generating a connection with the environment. The concrete slab seen on the ground floor finishes the shaping of the entire social program.

Save this picture!
© Daniela Mac Adden
© Daniela Mac Adden
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Daniela Mac Adden
© Daniela Mac Adden

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Estudio LAK
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Argentina
Cite: "Carol House / Estudio LAK" [Casa Carol / Estudio LAK] 02 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johansson, Emma) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/922067/carol-house-estudio-lak/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream