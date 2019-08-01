Estrela Doce Bakery / Sónia Triguinho

+ 22

Constructor Soprotaco

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located over 20 years on the 25th April Street in the village of Sertã, Estrela Doce Bakery has just opened a new space on the same street but with a totally renewed image in a 125 m2 area. Considered a must-see reference in the Beira Interior region, the present owners took a step forward not only in product manufacturing but also in the space, always aiming to maintain its close relationship with customers inviting those responsible for their success to feel at home.

Sónia Triguinho, responsible for the interior design, imprinted comfort to the project, creating an intimate atmosphere with a contemporary expression. For the purpose, the designer privileged materials such as iron, wood, and marble, mostly with national production origin. Everything the eye catches is breathtaking. The showcase of cakes and bread makes us want to try everything. The smell coming from the manufacturing downstairs leaves no one indifferent.

After conquering our senses, they invite us to stay between the countless and exquisite details of a contemporary style decoration based on the plain tones and the unpretentious use of the materials, like iron and birch wood, which convey into a unique harmony. The majestic windows let in the natural light that fuses with the light tone of the wood and the lamps, exclusively designed for this project, shine an indirect light on the tables, creating a warm and comfortable atmosphere. The use of marble from Estremoz gives elegance and sophistication to the space.