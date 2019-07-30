World
ArchDaily & Strelka Award: Last Day to Vote and Decide the Finalists

ArchDaily, Strelka Institute, and Strelka KB have selected a long list of 50 architectural projects from Armenia, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Lithuania, Moldova, Russia, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan. The open call invited emerging architects to submit their built projects that emphasize sustainability, research-based and participatory design, and the innovative use of materials. Architects and architecture and design firms that started their practice no more than 10 years ago could apply with projects that were built in the past five years.

Until July 31, the readers of ArchDaily and Strelka Mag can vote for the projects that will make the shortlist.

Vote Here


