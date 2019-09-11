Comprehensive Information Building of Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport / Wuhan Jointhorp Architectural Design

Save this picture! Dialogue with the blue Sky and White Clouds. Image © Wei Feng

+ 23

Architects Wuhan Jointhorp Architectural Design

Location Guangzhou, China

Category Office Buildings

Chief Architect of the Design Xiaobo Yan

Design Director Jin Hou

Project Leader Tingting Luo, Yan Xia, Bingning Xiong, Lu Yang, Zhe Li, Wenhui Wu

Area 32710.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Wei Feng

Manufacturers Loading...

Structure Ping Chen, Liyong Liang and Bo Pan

HVAC Chong Yuan

Water Supply and Drainage Yong Zhang

Electrics Li Li

Weak Current Xiaoguang Xiang

Geotechnics Yang Lu

BIM Team Zixi Zou (Architecture), Bo Pan (Structure), Chong Yuan (HVAC), Tao Zhou (Water Supply and Drainage), Jie Tao(Electric)

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport is one of China’s three major hub airports. To satisfy the needs of continuous and rapid growth of the aviation business and future information development, a New Comprehensive Information Building is built in the airport operating area, which helps to intensify the overall control of the Airport, coordinate the operation resources and effectively realize the integrated management of the whole region and the whole process. Overlooking the airport from the air, the comprehensive Information Building conforms to the texture of the whole area, integrates with the surrounding environment, and hides in an orderly way. From the urban area to the terminal building, the buildings along the airport Avenue maintain a uniform sense of sequence, interwoven with trees and shaded by trees. The comprehensive Information Building is harmonious but different, with the coordination and characteristics.

Save this picture! Entrance Portico Space. Image © Wei Feng

Real creativity is not to be different from others so as to create the new ideas. Creativity is based on a complete understanding of the design issues. After an all-round investigation of Baiyun International Airport, all the situations are sorted out and three core issues of the city relationship, facade image and function combination are concluded. We expect Comprehensive Information Building to look back at present at certain point in future, as Gio Ponty pointed out: “Architecture survives because it is art, because it transcends practicality”.

Save this picture! on the west side is the image display surface along the street. Image © Wei Feng

City Relations / Dialogue with the Airport: Designing architecture starts with the urban design

Baiyun International Airport is divided into two operating areas, north and south, with the terminal building as the center. The comprehensive Information Building is located in the southern district, close to the main city of Guangzhou, and separated from the airport Avenue by only a green belt. From the perspective of the city, facing the proposition of adding the comprehensive Information Building after the airport operating the area, it has established its role of subordinating to the area and coordinating the surrounding areas.

Space Shaping: Enclosed and Built, Texture Fusion

The building layout adopts the U-shaped enclosure with opening facing east, which not only safeguards the continuity and integrity of the display surface on the west side of the frontage building the team, but also forms a good dialogue relationship with the reverse enclosure of the office building of the public security command center on the east side. In the meanwhile, the two encircle the open internal landscape courtyard, providing a quiet and comfortable place for the office workers to rest.

Interface Molding: Local Coordination, Echo the Surrounding

On the basis of the U-shaped enclosure, in order to form a unified and continuous interface image with the existing the office building on the south side, the south wing of the comprehensive Information Building is partially lowered by one floor to form A high degree of the unity and transition. Then, the west facade will be partially highlighted and similar modeling texture will be adopted to achieve formal coordination. Finally, a landmark corridor space is built in the northwest corner, emphasizing the publicity of the main entrance and becoming the finishing the touch of the street display interface.

Facade Image / Dialogue with the blue Sky: Digital Information Cloud

Tracing back to its source, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport is named after one of the well-known mountains in the south Guangdong, i.e. Baiyunshan deemed as the “first mountain of Guangzhou” since the ancient times. In the facade design, following the same strategy, it is naturally associated with the beautiful vision of combining the white clouds with the science and technology so that the comprehensive Information Building may breathe with the times. Therefore, the design concept of the “digital technology, information cloud” has been established, which also echoes the blue sky and fits the impression characteristics of the blue sky and white clouds at the Airport.

The overall shape is controlled by the silver-white vertical bar to form the overall feeling and scientific and technological feeling. The concave-convex shape changes to create a more three-dimensional image of the white clouds. The multi-level curtain wall system enriches the facade details. The transparent glass surface forms the skin of the building to satisfy the basic needs of the maintenance, lighting, ventilation, etc. In addition, a series of rods form A fluctuating the flow interface, which is like wearing a fashionable dress and showing the scientific and technological temperament of the information cloud.

In the weaving of the fashionable clothes, the depth and clearance of rods in the different directions shall be carefully controlled to endow them with the functional attributes. On the west side, the depth will be increased, the sun will be lowered, and the energy efficiency will be improved. The computer room shall be properly encrypted to avoid the direct sunlight and create a cool indoor temperature. Outside the duty room, the rhythm is continued to safeguard the sufficient lighting and a comfortable view. Because the project is located in the visual area of the flight, the fifth elevation is also included in the focus and integrated. The landscape of the inner courtyard incorporates the concept of the digital rain to create a situation where science and technology are intertwined with the nature, where you may experience the double baptism of the nature and science and technology.

Function combination / dialogue with the function: Highly Efficient Super Brain

As the “commander in the chief behind the scenes” of Baiyun International Airport, the importance of the functional organization is self-evident. The strategy of the “man-machine separation” is adopted to separate the moving the space of the people from the moving and static space of the machine room equipment. In the meanwhile, by the virtue of the founder’s plane layout, the space utilization efficiency is safeguarded to be maximized.

Save this picture! Curtain Wall System (Transparent Skin + Cloud Clothes)

Summarize and integrate various functional spaces to form five functional blocks: The operation control center, exhibition hall and other large space rooms are set on the ground floor, and their roofs are used as gardens in the landscape to provide the comfortable rest places for the office workers. Information technology processing and other related data rooms are set up in the south building, intensive and efficient; the functional space with more people, such as the duty room, is located in the north building and has a better view of the city. The north and south buildings are connected by the auxiliary spaces such as offices, conference rooms and press release rooms to facilitate access. The top layer is set as the archive room with lower use frequency to satisfy the functional requirements. As the core of the comprehensive Information Building, the operation control hall introduces the design motif of the exterior facade into the room, creating a technological atmosphere of the “information cloud” through continuous cloud-type light belts.

Good design is only the starting point of a building’s life. BIM technology is introduced into the project to manage the design, construction, operation and maintenance in the whole life cycle, any so that it will always shine with its own brilliance despite time experience.