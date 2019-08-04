Award-Winning Design of Tokyo Music Hall Transforms Roof into a Public Plaza

Although music halls generally appeal to groups of people with a specific interest, Persian architecture firm Hajizadeh & Associates developed a music hall that caters to all citizens of the city, and not just music lovers.

The "Tokyo Music Hall" is an award-winning design that transforms the music hall's roof into a space of contemplation and leisure, inspired by traditional Japanese architecture.

+ 40

Since the proposal was a community-based project in Tokyo, the design process began with a regional analysis of the site and its surroundings. Two important streets, the Meiji Dori and the narrow Takeshita streets surround the plot, making it a focal urban hub. The architects also considered the importance of honoring Japanese culture and history in architectural spaces, and chose to use traditional Japanese typologies in the project's structural form and material selection.

Based on the site analysis and the project's functions, the structure was separated from the ground level in order to provide a sufficient space for the music hall's structural requirements, and create a transitional level between the adjacent gardens and surrounding streets. The project's roof appears to begin from the street level, then gradually "peeled off" and elevated, creating a public space for people to sit and observe the city on a roof reminiscent to those of traditional Japanese architecture.

The project won the "Public Project of the Year" at the Middle East Architect Award in 2015.

Team

Principal Architect: Kourosh Hajizadeh

Lead Architect: Amir Hossein Hajizadeh

Associates: Shermin Amiri - Arash Shabahang - Pejman Taremi - Erfan Nikfetrat - Ali Samadi - Sepideh Dadjoo

Other Associates: Nima Heyat - Mona Dehghan - Rojin Akbarieh - Mohammad Reza Fayyazi