bKL Designs Expressive UBTECH Headquarters in Shenzhen

bKL Architecture has released its design for the UBTECH Headquarters in Shenzhen, China. Seeking to harmonize technology and nature, the 212-meter-high scheme features an expressive structure and mass, and vast, expansive sky gardens. The expressive gardens allow for all floors of the mixed-use office building to host an interactive experience with nature.

The integration of nature with the 71,000-square-foot building has been conceptualized around the ancient immortals of Chinese culture. These eight immortals embody the essential characteristics of Chinese fortune and fortitude, translated in the project through eight gardens, each representing the unique quality and essence of the eight immortals.

The various building components are connected by an expressive, integrated structural frame. The design of the structure and unique placement of the vertical transportation elements allows for an open, expansive, and multi-purpose floor plate. As well as providing an efficient structure, the frame serves as the primary connective element of the building.

Complementing the building structure, the tower’s massing is tied together with a textured screen of operable terracotta fins. The exterior screen provides a multi-faceted approach to sustainability, integrating adaptive solar shading with the use of robotic technologies and a responsive building system. The screen also provides an approach to water collection, giving the tower the ability to recover water for the building’s landscape and other essential greywater uses.

News via: bKL Architecture