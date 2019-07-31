World
  Todos Arquitetura Office / Todos Arquitetura

Todos Arquitetura Office / Todos Arquitetura

  31 July, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Todos Arquitetura Office / Todos Arquitetura
Todos Arquitetura Office / Todos Arquitetura, © Ricardo Bassetti
  • Architects

    Todos Arquitetura

  • Location

    Rua Haddock Lobo, São Paulo - SP, Brazil

  • Category

    Offices Interiors

  • Design Team

    Fábio Mota, Laís Delbianco, Maurício Arruda, André Ribeiro, Emily Shayo, Rafael Valença, Rogério Gurgel

  • Area

    2206.6 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti
Text description provided by the architects. One of the most famous sights of São Paulo, the Paulista Avenue is the privileged view of the workplace of TODOS Arquitetura, an office that develops projects that awaken sensations, experiences and memories. In ​​205 m², the project translates our view of the workspace as a platform of innovation based on collaborative work and learning.

© Ricardo Bassetti
The vocation of the office is present in all spaces starting with the wide open space, which allows for exchanges and dialogue between the architects who occupy two large stations of work, in the best model of collaborative work.

The office has a prevalence of neutral tones, both in the coatings and in the comfortable and ergonomic chairs of Herman Miller. The workstations were executed by Modelo Móveis (Duratex’s Preto Duna pattern), in order to organize the space by disguising computers and electronic equipment. The idea is that neutrality of the space acts as a blank canvas to be filled with the ideas and sketches of the projects.

© Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti

The vynil floor from Tarkett reinforces the office’s identity and brings a natural tone to the space. Its easy maintenance and cleaning allows the office to be totally pet friendly.

© Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti

The numerous windows favor the entrance of natural light throughout the day, making the atmosphere solar and warm. Tthe luminaires from Lemca and the light gray curtains from Arthur Decor complement the light climate of the space.

© Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti

Passing through the reception, visitors and guests can find lounges for quick and informal meetings.

© Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti

The central meeting room is the heart of the project and ensures the perfect balance between collaboration and privacy. Ideal for moments of concentration and formal meetings, the glass structure from Cinex balances the light and dark tones with elegance.

© Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti

The perimeter of the staff has a multifunctional white cabinet from Modelo Móveis (Duratex’s Branco Ártico pattern): it also serves to store employees’ personal items, it also houses the printer pool and is a support for exposing products and materials used in the projects.

© Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti

Together, the kitchen equipped with Consul appliances, the sidewalks of the Londrina line, by Maurício Arruda, and the communal table form a generous space for coexistence. In the service area, a material library organizes materialities by typology.

© Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti

The bathroom design revolves around immersive experiences with fun and complementary colors: yellow and orange. The black countertops, the coatings from Portobello and the white crockery from Deca harmonize the vibrant tones.

© Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti

Finally, the decompression space next to the meeting room is the perfect setting for moments for pausing and relaxing. The furniture has pieces of architects’ collection and the navy blue sofa from Abarca Móveis. Besides them, there are pieces of design by Maurício Arruda, such as Poltrona Quintal, and the luminaires of the Universo and Hieyo line, which complete the light climate of the space.

© Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti

