World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Portugal
  5. Ana Coelho Arquitectura
  6. 2019
  7. FACOL Offices / Ana Coelho Arquitectura

FACOL Offices / Ana Coelho Arquitectura

  • 14:00 - 31 July, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
FACOL Offices / Ana Coelho Arquitectura
Save this picture!
FACOL Offices / Ana Coelho Arquitectura, © João Morgado
© João Morgado

© João Morgado © João Morgado © João Morgado © João Morgado + 32

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Text description provided by the architects. The project for the FACOL industrial building started with the rehabilitation of an abandoned and obsolete pavilion, providing it with the proper work conditions for a textile dyeing facility. The second phase of the project consisted in the addition of a new volume to the already existent factory, creating a new building where all the administrative functions would take place.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The new office building was implanted on the south face of the existent volume, detached from it and separated by a vertical garden, which isolates any disturbance noise prevenient from the factory facilities.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The new volume is partially elevated from the ground level. One of its’ extremities is supported by a natural garden slope, whereas the other one is suspended, thus allowing to create an outdoors parking lot under the building.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado
Save this picture!
Section 01
Section 01
Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The interior distribution of space is organized after a central entry hall, which also connects to the factory volume (horizontally) and the ground level (vertically). The reception area connects with a corridor with openings to the vertical garden, which gives access to all the administrative offices.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

All the offices are oriented South, profiting from controlled sunlight exposure and views to the surrounding landscape.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The interior design was conceived as a natural extension of the architecture, maximizing the outcome with a minimum of resources.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Ana Coelho Arquitectura
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Portugal
Cite: "FACOL Offices / Ana Coelho Arquitectura" [FACOL Escritórios / Ana Coelho Arquitectura] 31 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921975/facol-offices-ana-coelho-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream