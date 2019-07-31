World
  Three Rooms in a Roof Garden / Atelier Z+

Three Rooms in a Roof Garden / Atelier Z+

  19:00 - 31 July, 2019
  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Three Rooms in a Roof Garden / Atelier Z+
Three Rooms in a Roof Garden / Atelier Z+, © CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

© CreatAR Images

  • Architects

    Atelier Z+

  • Location

    Shanghai, China

  • Category

    Commercial Architecture

  • Architect in Charge

    Wei Zhou, Bin Zhang

  • Partner in Charge

    Bin Zhang

  • Project Architects

    Yanlin Jin (Architecture Design), Qian He(Landscape Design)

  • Design Team

    Zina Li, Yue Xu, Jinwu Li, Dongni Zha, Lu Sui

  • Cost

    2,000,000 Yuan RMB for Building; 3,110,000 Yuan RMB for Landscape

  • Area

    244.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

Text description provided by the architects. As a small conference and reception facility, “Three Rooms in a Roof Garden” is a part of the roof landscape that was designed for a financial technology enterprise located in its headquarters office building in a technology park. The whole garden is distributed on the roofs of three floors with different heights, and the roof of this “Three Rooms” is connected to the executive office area on the north side. In this project, we had the opportunity to create a new landscape architecture integrating with the garden.

© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

We took our ideas from the prototype of the thatched cottage, described by the poet Bai Juyi in his Notes on Lushan Cottage in the Tang Dynasty. It was a three-room cattage defined by two rows of columns. Such a prototype of the cottage plays an important role in the tradition of Chinese scholarly landscape painting. Its character and temperament, simple and integrated into the landscape, are in line with the internal requirements of this project. We hope to build a “secret garden” hidden high in the downtown area.

© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

We arranged the main volume of the three-room building in the center of this roof and elevates it slightly. The larger room in the centre is the reception space while the smaller rooms on the east and west sides are the meeting room and the dining room respectively. The conference room and reception room are separated by a row of central axis swing doors. The two rooms can be used as one when needed.

Due to the irregular L-shaped roof of this floor, the three-room building in the centre naturally divides the roof into two courtyards with different width and depth in the south and the north. The north courtyard is relatively long in the longitudinal direction, facing two rooms on the east side. This courtyard is the entrance space from the executive office area and leads to the reception room by an aisle. The east side of the courtyard is a gently undulating lawn scattered with trees and stones, while the west side of it is a series of cascades.

© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

The south courtyard is relatively wide, including a horizontal square water pool as wide as the three-room building. The pool is flush with the platform under the eaves on the south side, with no visible edge. There is a sunken activity space that can be reached by the stepping stones from the west end of the pool. An outdoor seat is embedded in the pool. The south side of the courtyard is surrounded by bamboo to create a separate but transparent view of the water and the sky.

© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

The double eaves of the building controls the sense of scale well. The lower eaves form a semi-outdoor corridor around the building and they extend westward to the original elevator, becoming a wide open side hall and covering service spaces such as the toilet and kitchenette in the northwest corner. The east side corridor extends southward, forming a section of double corridor separated by wooden grilles. It serves as a scenic spot on the east end of the south courtyard pool.

© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

Continuous floor-to-ceiling glass doors, which rotates on its axis, on the north and south sides of the building can be fully opened in the right weather. At this moment, the "three rooms" get good ventilation and lighting, and really integrate with the garden.

© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

The elevated platform of the building accommodates the ground air supply system of the air conditioning, while the main part of the building is made of a slim light steel structure, and complemented by a warm wooden interior and exterior finish.

© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

The extreme treatment of the lightweight double eaves roof brings people a sense of freedom with its pleasant scale. The roof of the upper eave, which is covered by zinc sheet, is equipped with large skylight, while the roof of the lower eave is covered with polycarbonate panel. The roof with double eaves weakens the volume of the building. The unified flat ceiling of solid timber grille under the eaves makes the light inside and outside the building more natural and soft.

© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier Z+
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Landscape Architecture Commercial Architecture China
Cite: "Three Rooms in a Roof Garden / Atelier Z+" 31 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921941/three-rooms-in-a-roof-garden-atelier-z-plus/> ISSN 0719-8884

