World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. China
  5. UAD
  6. 2016
  7. Liyang Experimental Primary School / UAD

Liyang Experimental Primary School / UAD

  • 23:00 - 30 July, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Liyang Experimental Primary School / UAD
Save this picture!
Liyang Experimental Primary School / UAD, courtyard. Image © ZYStudio
courtyard. Image © ZYStudio

main entrance. Image © ZYStudio courtyard. Image © ZYStudio courtyard. Image © ZYStudio teaching building west. Image © ZYStudio + 35

  • Architects

    UAD

  • Location

    Yanhu Road North, Yanshan New District, Liyang, Changzhou City, Jiangsu Province, China

  • Category

    Schools

  • Architectural Design

    Xuefeng Chen, Xiaoming Shen, Tao Hong

  • Architectural design team

    NO.2 Architectural Design Institute of UAD

  • Area

    47457.53 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    ZYStudio

  • Structural Design

    Wei Cen, Ruofei Liu, Zhengyu Zhang, Fan Jiang

  • MEP Design

    Tiefeng Wang, Zhigan Cao, Songlin Yuan, Shengwei Zhu

  • Text

    Tao Hong
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
main entrance. Image © ZYStudio
main entrance. Image © ZYStudio

Text description provided by the architects. In a way, schools are somewhat similar to a "mini-city", where architectures, transportation and landscapes intertwine and form a physical space, and students of various age levels, along with the teachers, constitute a "miniature society". Nowadays, the city’s physical space in which we live is constantly creating new things as our lifestyles keep changing, and schools are no different. Following the continuous development of teaching models, the way of communication between students with other students and teachers has undergone changes as well. As the behavioral patterns of the "miniature society" in schools evolving, the physical space of campus buildings should be transformed and updated accordingly, so as to avoid hindering the development of this "mini-city".

Save this picture!
birdview. Image © ZYStudio
birdview. Image © ZYStudio

Traditional campus master plans usually highlight the teaching area, while ignoring living, communication and activity areas. However, in the new era, schools are not just a place for imparting knowledge and conducting researches, but also a living environment that aims to improve students' capabilities comprehensively. Unlike the traditional teaching style of lecturing, the modern mode focuses more on experiential teaching. It encourages students to gain experience from daily life, and to learn knowledge through practice. Therefore, as approaching the architectural design of this project, the new campus of Liyang Experimental Primary School, we had in-depth discussions with the school on the requirements for the architectural space to better serve the new teaching mode. As a Chinese saying goes, “To do the work well, one must first sharpen his tools”. We incorporated the new experiential teaching mode into the architectural design in the campus, and enhanced its expression through the architectural spaces, so as to provide a fantastic physical environment for the school to carry out experiential teaching activities.

Save this picture!
central courtyard birdview. Image © ZYStudio
central courtyard birdview. Image © ZYStudio
Save this picture!
connections
connections
Save this picture!
distant view. Image © ZYStudio
distant view. Image © ZYStudio

The project is situated at Yanshan New District, which is on the south of downtown Liyang, Jiangsu, China and well integrates residential community, culture, business and transportation. Based on the core of the New District, the new campus of Liyang Experimental Primary School is planned to establish 72 elementary classes, with 12 for each grade levels (grade 1-6), and 24 kindergarten classes, with 8 for three different age groups respectively. It will become an important gathering place for academic exchanges and scientific discussions in the surrounding area or even beyond.

Save this picture!
Pingling Suyuan. Image © ZYStudio
Pingling Suyuan. Image © ZYStudio
Save this picture!
facade. Image © ZYStudio
facade. Image © ZYStudio

Based on the actual condition, we formulated three goals during the initial design stage:
1. To design an experiential teaching space from the perspective of the overall campus planning, form an experiential space system that runs through the campus by combining students’ interest with regards to the school’s understanding and conception of experiential teaching, and provide more possibilities and diverse spaces for the communication and daily activities of students.

Save this picture!
teaching building west. Image © ZYStudio
teaching building west. Image © ZYStudio

2. To design experiential teaching space units, transform the classroom layout of traditional lecturing-style teaching and replace it with a flexible, non-fixed classroom unit, in order to adapt to the ever-changing teaching modes.

Save this picture!
courtyard. Image © ZYStudio
courtyard. Image © ZYStudio

3. To respect and emphasize on the history of the school, and never abandon its historical cultural heritage as the alteration of teaching modes.

Save this picture!
courtyard. Image © ZYStudio
courtyard. Image © ZYStudio
Save this picture!
facade. Image © ZYStudio
facade. Image © ZYStudio

Through efforts from all parties, these goals were finally successfully achieved in this project. China’s current education system is largely still exam-oriented, which means that “teachers” and “examinations” are essential elements, leading to the negligence of individual differences and fostering of comprehensive capabilities for students. The introduction of experiential teaching is one of many attempts made by Chinese educational community to solve this issue. However, it's full of challenge to implement the experiential teaching mode in conventional campuses. For this project, we abandoned the monotonous and standardized way of construction, put in active thoughts and explored the variations and commonalities regarding various new teaching modes, and constantly tried out new campus building spaces. This is a small effort within the architects’ ability scope to contribute to China’s educational reform. 

Save this picture!
west side. Image © ZYStudio
west side. Image © ZYStudio

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
UAD
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools China
Cite: "Liyang Experimental Primary School / UAD" 30 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921908/liyang-experimental-primary-school-uad/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

courtyard. Image © ZYStudio

溧阳市实验小学新校区 / 浙江大学建筑设计研究院

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream