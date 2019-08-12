World
District Cultural Square / ArchSD
District Cultural Square / ArchSD, main stage. Image © Image 28
night view of the pavilions and the harbour. Image © Image 28 path to the square. Image © Image 28 top of main stage. Image © Image 28 chinese opera performance at the main stage. Image © Image 28 + 11

  • Architects

    ArchSD

  • Location

    Tam Kung Road, Shau Kei Wan, Hong Kong

  • Category

    Pavillion

  • Lead Architects

    Thomas WAN (Chief Architect), LAU Tat-ying (Senior Architect), Peter MOK (Senior Architect), Helen WONG (Architect), Dodo LAU (Architectural Assistant)

  • Area

    740.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Image 28
path to the square. Image © Image 28
Text description provided by the architects. The culture of Hong Kong inherits the Chinese tradition with a world perspective, provides a unique fusion of the East and West.

night view of the pavilions and the harbour. Image © Image 28
Set within the proximity of the Tin Hau and Tam Kung local temples, the Eastern District was once a fishing village rich in traditional culture. The Goddess Tin Hau, the deity of the temple, protects the locals against the raging sea, and the counterpart deity Tam Kung, for protection from the epidemics.  Despite the rapid urbanization in the district, the colourful culture continues to thrive. On the birthday of the deity, we celebrate the thanksgiving occasion with colourful parades, dragon dances, lion dances and the performance of traditional operas.  Being located adjacent to the Temples, the District Cultural Square provides a perfect venue for these theatrical events.

site and cultural context
The Theatre Culture and the Continuity
The headdress of the actress, symbolizes the cultural emblem of the collective subconscious of the locals. The concept of the main stage mimics the design of the headdress as the key component of the local opera.  The colour of the stage reciprocate the Chinese red (Zhusa, 朱砂, the colour of fortune) and grey colours of the headdress, embodying the crowning elements of the icon.

overall section
The continuity of the tradition, reflects the vitality of the local culture,is in sync with the dynamicsof the activities taking place in the Cultural Square.

chinese opera performance at the main stage. Image © Image 28
top of main stage. Image © Image 28
Revitalization and Urban Design
From an urban perspective, the District Cultural Square enhances the permeability and connectivity of the area with the once isolated Promenade, Tam Kung Temple and the waterfront. Its potential for urban activities revitalizes the waterfront and the surroundings by the introduction of the public domain through Transfiguring Tradition.

the pavilion sets adjacent to harbour. Image © Image 28
