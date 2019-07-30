World
  7. Hopscotch House / Antonio Costa Lima Arquitectos

Hopscotch House / Antonio Costa Lima Arquitectos

  • 06:00 - 30 July, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Hopscotch House / Antonio Costa Lima Arquitectos
Hopscotch House / Antonio Costa Lima Arquitectos, © André Pinto da Cunha e António Costa Lima
© André Pinto da Cunha e António Costa Lima

© André Pinto da Cunha e António Costa Lima © André Pinto da Cunha e António Costa Lima © André Pinto da Cunha e António Costa Lima © André Pinto da Cunha e António Costa Lima + 25

© André Pinto da Cunha e António Costa Lima
© André Pinto da Cunha e António Costa Lima

Text description provided by the architects. The house comes out of multiplying a module of the traditional Comporta stilt cabana expanding its limits from the road into the rice fields.

© André Pinto da Cunha e António Costa Lima
© André Pinto da Cunha e António Costa Lima

The idea of fragmenting the volume is about breaking the scale of the house. Consequently a mesh of courtyards generates a large and luminous interior that stretches in a modular pattern of shade and light.

© André Pinto da Cunha e António Costa Lima
© André Pinto da Cunha e António Costa Lima
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© André Pinto da Cunha e António Costa Lima
© André Pinto da Cunha e António Costa Lima

A series of wooden deck pathways curl along the sand garden connecting the two sides of the house.

© André Pinto da Cunha e António Costa Lima
© André Pinto da Cunha e António Costa Lima

The house assumes a more urban relationship with the road using a rhythmic set of enclosed volumes. On the opposite side the interior space opens widely towards the landscape.

© André Pinto da Cunha e António Costa Lima
© André Pinto da Cunha e António Costa Lima

The building fits with the historical and cultural references of the region when reinterpreting the traditional hut in terms of its form, scale, constructive method and materiality.

© André Pinto da Cunha e António Costa Lima
© André Pinto da Cunha e António Costa Lima

Cite: "Hopscotch House / Antonio Costa Lima Arquitectos" [Casa Hopscotch / Antonio Costa Lima Arquitectos] 30 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921894/hopscotch-antonio-costa-lima-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

