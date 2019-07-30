Hopscotch House / Antonio Costa Lima Arquitectos

-
Architects
-
LocationBrejos da Carregueira de Baixo, Portugal
-
Category
-
Design TeamAndré Ribeiro, João Ribeiro de Almeida, André Pinto da Cunha, Bernardo Lino
-
Area7857.65 ft2
-
Project Year2019
-
Photographs
Text description provided by the architects. The house comes out of multiplying a module of the traditional Comporta stilt cabana expanding its limits from the road into the rice fields.
The idea of fragmenting the volume is about breaking the scale of the house. Consequently a mesh of courtyards generates a large and luminous interior that stretches in a modular pattern of shade and light.
A series of wooden deck pathways curl along the sand garden connecting the two sides of the house.
The house assumes a more urban relationship with the road using a rhythmic set of enclosed volumes. On the opposite side the interior space opens widely towards the landscape.
The building fits with the historical and cultural references of the region when reinterpreting the traditional hut in terms of its form, scale, constructive method and materiality.