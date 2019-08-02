World
  Banks Street / Red Dot Studio

Banks Street / Red Dot Studio

  17:00 - 2 August, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Banks Street / Red Dot Studio
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

  • Engineering

    Toft DeNevers and Lee Structural Engineers

  • Contractor

    Aaron Gordon Construction
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

Text description provided by the architects. Originally built in 1908, this neighborhood home had been owned by one family for four generations.

© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

The new owners honored that past, exposing much of the framing and recycling what couldn’t be salvaged into the board form for the exterior concrete walls. A southern facing side yard created a new entry sequence and sun filled urban oasis.

First floor plan
First floor plan
Second floor plan
Second floor plan

At 17’-1” interior stud to interior stud, we had a saying at this Bernal Heights home: Every inch counts. We transformed a one-bedroom cottage into a three-bedroom home without expanding the building envelope.

© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

By paying attention to outdoor access and the vertical space as well as the floorplan, the home now lives larger than its 1253 sf.

© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

