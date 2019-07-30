World
  House Friedau / dolmus Architekten

House Friedau / dolmus Architekten

  10:00 - 30 July, 2019
  Curated by Paula Pintos
House Friedau / dolmus Architekten
© Aytac Pekdemir
    Text description provided by the architects. The building is located in the close surrounding of the “Hexenturm” – the medieval gate to the small town. It demands a sensitive reaction in terms of volumetry. Therefore, the construction volume is divided into several parts. On top of the solid one-story base, two blocks with different heights are built. The three-story-volumetry on the south side takes on the height of the neighboring building. Its northern counterpart, the two-story-volume, is pleasantly kept in the background. Thereby, the historic Hexenturm is respected and in no competition in its expression. Despite the mural character of the neighboring buildings, the originality of the building does not disappear thanks to a smooth structured, colored front with exposed concrete.

    Plans
    Plans
    In the semi-basement is the doctor’s office. The big interior room is divided into several rooms with different utility rooms. The open-space reception and waiting room divides the interior rooms into a public and semi-public area. This interspace room serves as orientation and allows pleasant natural lighting in the semi-basement. The individual rooms attain their rhythmic structure from entrance alcoves. The colors and surfaces of the exposed concrete, oak wood, and terrazzo flooring characterize the atmosphere of the interior.

    The apartments are divided into different living areas through cubes. The openings in all four directions of the compass as well as the all-day sunlight enhance the apartment to a maximum.

    Cite: "House Friedau / dolmus Architekten" 30 Jul 2019. ArchDaily.

