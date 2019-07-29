AECOM Reveals Basketball Net-Inspired Arena for Los Angeles

Save this picture! LA Clippers Arena. Image Courtesy of Los Angeles Clippers, AECOM

AECOM has unveiled a new design for a "basketball net-inspired" 900,000-square-foot arena for the LA Clippers in Inglewood. Working with Anderson Barker Architects, the City Design Studio of Los Angeles, and Hood Studios, the team's proposal includes a solar panel tile cladding system around the building and sunken basketball court. The project's facade was designed to symbolize the diamond shapes in a basketball net.

Save this picture! LA Clippers Arena. Image Courtesy of Los Angeles Clippers, AECOM

Funded by owner Steve Ballmer, the new 26-acre Inglewood Basketball & Entertainment Complex would house everything from the Clippers’ corporate headquarters to the team’s training facility. The team currently practices in Playa Vista with a business office in downtown Los Angeles and plays in Staples Center. The arena complex will be entirely privately financed, use no public money and will require no additional infrastructure surrounding the site to be paid for by the city. Renderings show three parking garages, a sports medicine clinic, spaces for parks and educational facilities, restaurants and businesses and an indoor court available to the community.

Save this picture! LA Clippers Arena. Image Courtesy of Los Angeles Clippers, AECOM

Save this picture! LA Clippers Arena. Image Courtesy of Los Angeles Clippers, AECOM

“My goal is simple. I want the Clippers to have the best home in all of sports,” said Clippers Chairman Steve Ballmer. “What that means to me is an unparalleled environment for players, for fans, for sponsors and for the community of Inglewood. Our goal is to build a facility that re-sets fans’ expectations while having a transformative impact on the city we will call home.” The Clippers campus is also designed to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions through a combination of carbon offset credits and sustainable design features.

The Clippers arena aims to begin construction in 2021 and open three years later as its lease at Staples ends in 2024.

News via Los Angeles Times