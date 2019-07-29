World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Uruguay
  5. Martín Gómez Arquitectos
  6. 2016
  7. Nautilus House / Martín Gómez Arquitectos

Nautilus House / Martín Gómez Arquitectos

  • 17:00 - 29 July, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Nautilus House / Martín Gómez Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Nautilus House / Martín Gómez Arquitectos, © Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Nautilus House / Martín Gómez Arquitectos © Javier Agustín Rojas © Javier Agustín Rojas © Javier Agustín Rojas + 29

  • Constructor

    Planix

  • Lighting

    Lucia Urioste

  • Landscaping

    Gabrile Grille
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!

Text description provided by the architects. Like a trident deployed from the sea, Nautilus is located in one of Manantiales closest blocks to the beach. A ramp facing the street leads to the entrance of rectangular lines, where the use of wood in exterior cladding, concrete and aluminum stands out. The facade is reminiscent of a ship's deck, a sensation that increases thanks to the use of portholes throughout the house and the spiral staircase to the solarium.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

 The house uses in its full potential the buildable area, having three main volumes linked by two smaller ones, containers of the stairs and the elevator, linking the house vertically and horizontally. Thus, the walkthrough of it is from the most social areas to the most intimate towards the interior. 

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The large central courtyard with the pool and the barbecue area is the social sector par excellence and it can be seen from the entire house. Two other smaller courtyards provide the house with light in all rooms. The interiors are entirely coated in white painted wood and the bathrooms are luxuriously cladded in marquina marble.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!

Nautilus also consists of a movie theater, a cellar, its own gym and extensive library to the games room, a necessary large recreation space for this summerhouse of a large family, combining the comfort of its interior, with its incorporation into the landscape of the Manantiales coast on the outside.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Martín Gómez Arquitectos
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Uruguay
Cite: "Nautilus House / Martín Gómez Arquitectos" [Casa nautilus / Martín Gómez Arquitectos] 29 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921877/nautilus-house-martin-gomez-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream