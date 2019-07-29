World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects
  6. 2019
  7. Slender House / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects

Slender House / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects

  • 00:00 - 29 July, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Slender House / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects
Save this picture!
Slender House / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects, © Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi

© Norihito Yamauchi © Norihito Yamauchi © Norihito Yamauchi © Norihito Yamauchi + 32

Save this picture!
© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in the subdivision accessible from a suburban arterial road. It has been planned in the strip- shape lot; with narrow width and large depth. In the vicinity are the houses built by house-building companies or local builders. We then aimed to build a house that possesses dignified presence with both designability and coziness in such a cluttered townscape. The exterior is composed of volumes with carefully examined proportion, window layout, and materials. The window with height and the overhang porch emphasize vertical and horizontal lines, making the facade not too much uniform.

Save this picture!
© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi

The entrances are positioned on both sides of the porch to enhance convenience for access from the parking spaces that are laid out on either side. This moderately blocks eyes from the road and secures privacy as well. The interior of the first floor is connected from the entrances through the washroom at the penetralia, along the deep and strip-shaped lot. The raised floor, staircase, and furniture are rhythmically laid out along the passage. They are used as flexible spaces for communication to enrich daily lives.

Save this picture!
© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi

On the second floor is the space with a feel of openness, where eyes from outside are blocked on the one hand while those letting go from inside to outside on the other hand. Buildings come close in the periphery, but a ridgeline of the near mountain can be viewed to the road in the north. Making the best of this environment, a living room with high ceiling has been laid out toward the road, and a large opening provided to cut out the surrounding landscape.

Save this picture!
© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi

The natural scenery and light that are taken inside the house make the internal appearance ever-changing, allowing eyes to go through and expand. In addition, the light that is reflected in the shiny wainscot makes the view in the front more beautiful. The building with impressive appearance generates cozy space inside. It is achieved by studying the potential and characteristics of the site and adding to the building the sense that is unique to architects.

Save this picture!
© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "Slender House / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects" 29 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921851/slender-house-form-kouichi-kimura-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream