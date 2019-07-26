Utrecht Creates 300 Bee-Friendly Bus Stops

The City of Utrecht Council, in collaboration with advertising agency Clear Channel, has transformed 316 bus stops across the city into “bee stops.” The adaption involved installing green roofs onto the bus stops, creating bee-friendly spaces for the endangered species.

Operated by RBL Outdoor and Clear Channel, who supply and manage the bus stops, the project aims to create a healthy living environment for everyone. Green roofs help with the capture of fine dust, the storage of rainwater, and the provision of cooling. They also enable biodiversity in the city, a bonus for insects such as bees.

As bees are an endangered species in the Netherlands, and many places across Europe, the project recognizes their value in the country’s ecosystem. In addition to the 316 bus stops with sedum roofs, 96 stops have solar panels, and all stops feature LED lighting and bamboo seats.

The project forms part of Utrecht’s goal of being a completely circular city by 2050. At the end of this year, they will install a bee-friendly advertising mast in the city with the largest bee hotel in the world.

For more information, visit the official pages for the Utrecht Council and Clear Channel.