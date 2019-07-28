World
  Xizhou Li's Residence / Studio MOR

Xizhou Li's Residence / Studio MOR

  19:00 - 28 July, 2019
  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Xizhou Li's Residence / Studio MOR
Xizhou Li's Residence / Studio MOR, © Yan Zhang
© Yan Zhang

© Yan Zhang

© Yan Zhang
© Yan Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located near the main intersection of Xizhou Town; right in front of a triangle-shaped park attached to a small parking lot. There are village roads on the north and south side of the house, neighbor’s building on the east side, and open space on the west. The open space on the west side interestingly formed a semi-public courtyard with a well in the center, where villagers often drop by to do their daily washing.

© Yan Zhang
© Yan Zhang
© Yan Zhang
© Yan Zhang

The building is not only designed for residential use, but also includes the function of a Laundry Shop that my family has run for years. The Laundry Shop is on the north side of the ground flooring, facing the triangle-shaped park. You can get a clear view of the façade and its structure from the park in front. The west and south side of the house are both receded from the boundary. The receded gray space is filled with garden and a balcony, to create a gentle interaction with the neighbors.

© Yan Zhang
© Yan Zhang
Section A
Section A

Kitchen and foyer are located on the ground floor to form a casual gathering place for both the family and visitors from the neighborhood. Living room, tea room, and balcony/garden are interconnected as a large open space on the 2nd floor. Settle changes are applied on both the ceiling height and floor level to imply the change of function and compose a sense of ambiguity. Space becomes more private towards the top floor, where guestroom and bedrooms are located.

© Yan Zhang
© Yan Zhang

The use of material also embodies a sense of ambiguity; white paint, brick walls, various marble stones, Corian, matte and polished tiles, mosaic tiles, bluestone slabs, metal plates, and aluminum; all in different textures. Wood material selection are, Walnut, Cherry, Lapacho, Fir, Pine, etc; different finish colors but similar texture. There are few metal objects placed throughout the house to enhance a paradoxical state; such as: railings, lightings and handles.

© Yutian Zhang
© Yutian Zhang
© Yan Zhang
© Yan Zhang

For this particular project, all contractors are sourced locally to ensure that they can apply familiar skills, on the other hand they can also practice various construction skills at the same location to enhance diversity and inclusiveness.

© Yan Zhang
© Yan Zhang

"Xizhou Li's Residence / Studio MOR" 28 Jul 2019. ArchDaily.

© Yan Zhang

西周李宅 / Studio MOR

