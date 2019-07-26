Puncture Medical Centre / Delmulle Delmulle Architecten

+ 19

Text description provided by the architects. This ultra-compact puncture centre has the simplest square plan. It contains four doctor’s cabinets, a waiting room, sanitary cells and a multipurpose meeting room. The aim was to achieve as much compactness as possible. This compact form, extensively insulated, provides a more than contemporary energy balance.

Large windows provide maximum openness and light. In order to shield views into this medical centre from the street, but not to compromise on the quality of light, air and visibility, a filter (double facade) is installed on the street side. This vertical slightly slanted wooden structure regulates (over)heating, but above all it regulates privacy and relationship with the street.

A gate opens to the inside and forms a clear entrance when the building is open. At night the building can be completely closed, not only physically but also visually.

The building integrates seamlessly with its surroundings thanks to the specific volume processing, location and materialisation. At the same time, the building stands out enough from its immediate surroundings to highlight its (semi-) public character. It is a building that has a relationship of giving and taking with the public domain.