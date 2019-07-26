World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Powerhouse Company
  6. 2019
  7. Danone Headquarters / Powerhouse Company

Danone Headquarters / Powerhouse Company

  • 01:00 - 26 July, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Danone Headquarters / Powerhouse Company
Save this picture!
Danone Headquarters / Powerhouse Company, © Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme

© Sebastian van Damme © Sebastian van Damme © Sebastian van Damme © Sebastian van Damme + 28

Save this picture!
© Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme

Clean Lines and Round Corners. The state-of-the-art office building is located on the Taurusavenue, near the historical monument of the Amsterdam Defense Line, listed as Unesco World Heritage since 1996. The exterior aspect of the building, with its clean lines and transparent character, was designed to match this special context. A grid of light-colored Terrazzo cladding frames the large openings. The transition from the building to the natural surrounding is mediated by the rounded corners of the building volume, that soften the geometric grid of the facade. To realize these perfectly rounded corners in the building, Powerhouse Company collaborated with Saint Gobain to develop the spectacular-size round glass that contributes to the unique character of the project.

Save this picture!
© Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme

The Atrium: Social Heart of the Building. The interior of the building is shaped around a spacious atrium adjacent to the garden. A glass roof, together with the transparent facade, floods the space with natural light all the way through the ground floor. The atrium features the building’s ‘green lung,’ a spectacular 20-meter-high wall covered with plants, visible from all the balconies of the four 1600 m2 office floors that embrace the spacious void. On the southwest side of the atrium, visitors are led to the first floor through a large staircase, a volumetric element that defines the space and the grand start of the walking route throughout the whole building. Combining the informal quality of a space gathering with the public prominence of a space for exhibition, the design of the staircase responds to its main functions: the large steps host flexible staff meetings and breaks, as well as presentations and lectures.

Save this picture!
© Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme

Tailored for the Future. The ground floor accommodates the public functions of the building, such as the reception and the restaurant. The column-free office floors that face the atrium are filled with daylight and are designed as flexible workspaces. Through the glass facades, they also offer spectacular views on Schiphol Airport, the building garden, and the surrounding polder landscape. Inviting and informal working places stimulate different ways of working together throughout the whole building. The head office is located on the first floor. Featuring a variety of spaces for small and large gatherings, it can also be used as a meeting center. The space, together with the restaurant and the garden, meets Danone’s need to have all meetings and seminars in-house.

Save this picture!
© Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme

The Green Lung. The atrium plays a central role in creating a healthy working environment, an essential requirement for Danone. The prominent positioning of the staircase, designed as an element of socialization, makes it more attractive to employees, encouraging them to ditch the elevators, which are hidden from the view. The air-purifying plants growing on the impressive vertical garden makes the atrium truly the “green lung” of the building. In addition to that, the atrium is crucial to ensuring optimal air circulation, daylight, and social interactions to its users.

Save this picture!
© Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme

A Smart Office Building. Specifically designed to support Danone’s vision “One Planet. One Health”, the building achieved the highest ambitions in terms of sustainability and health, as demonstrated by the LEED Gold and WELL Gold certification. Sustainability measures, such as the use of recycling steel and recycled concrete, are paired with smart strategies essential to the physical and mental well-being of the employees. Materials are carefully selected on the basis of strict health criteria, the availability of sports facilities and green areas stimulates employees to exercise and spend time outside more often, and the canteen only serves healthy food.

Save this picture!
© Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme

From a technological standpoint, Danone’s office building is equipped with a smart grid (bGrid) that regulates, among other things, temperature, CO2 levels, and light. Innovative apps are available not only to control climate and light, but also to support smart working: apps such as “Find my colleague”, “Roombooking”, and “Workplace finding” reduce friction in the work environment and ensure an optimal and sustainable use of space and resources. These measures make Danone one of the most sustainable and healthy office building in the Netherlands.

Save this picture!
© Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme

A Sustainable and Healthy Campus. Danone’s head office and the new ASICS headquarters, also designed by Powerhouse Company, form together a sustainable and healthy campus with shared facilities. Located above a half underground parking garage, the campus has a spacious and lush garden for exercise and outdoor activities. The garden, with its winding walking routes and spacious lawn, was designed by landscape architect LAP Landscape and Urban Design. The development of the campus added the health theme to the profile of Beukenhorst South, already known as one of the most sustainable office parks in Europe.

Save this picture!
© Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Powerhouse Company
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Institutional buildings The Netherlands
Cite: "Danone Headquarters / Powerhouse Company" 26 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921755/danone-headquarters-powerhouse-company/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream