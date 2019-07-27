World
  7. Bamboo Tide Pavilion / Shenzhen Beryl Environmental Art Design

Bamboo Tide Pavilion / Shenzhen Beryl Environmental Art Design

  • 21:00 - 27 July, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Bamboo Tide Pavilion / Shenzhen Beryl Environmental Art Design
Bamboo Tide Pavilion / Shenzhen Beryl Environmental Art Design, © Ouyang Xu
© Ouyang Xu

  • Architects

    Shenzhen Beryl Environmental Art Design

  • Location

    Shenzhen Xianhu Botanical Garden - Bamboo Garden, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

  • Category

    Pavillion

  • Lead Architect

    Jun Xie

  • Design Team

    Yukai Ke, Xueyi Jiang, Yaxi Luo, Ziqiang Liu, Rechmat Utomo

  • Area

    30.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Ouyang Xu

  • Client

    Shenzhen Xianhu Botanical Garden

  • Structure Design

    Ziqiang Liu

  • Landscape Design

    Shenzhen Beryl Environmental ArtDesign Engineering Co., Ltd.

  • Construction

    Shenzhen Beryl Environmental ArtDesign Engineering Co., Ltd.

  • Collaborators

    Shenzhen Xianhu Botanical Garden
© Ouyang Xu
Text description provided by the architects. Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao-2019 Shenzhen Flower Show, at the Sancha intersection of Zhuyuan, Shenzhen Botanical Garden, during the period of a wave-like shape, a large number of flowers were planted on both sides, high and low, and patchwork, as if it were a wave of flowers. , attracting visitors to stop. Looking forward, I realized that the shape of this spray was actually made of bamboo! This is the “Tide” of modern bamboo-woven public art created by the architect Mr. Xie Jun for this flower show.

© Ouyang Xu
Detail
Detail
© Ouyang Xu
"Tide" can refer to a new wave, or it can be imagined as a wave of waves that rushed and slammed against the reefs on the shore. It represents a bold innovation and change. In terms of styling, a lot of modern curves and arcs are used. In terms of materials and processes, we have adopted traditional techniques such as hand knitting, hemp rope binding, bamboo nail fixing, and lofting model. At the same time, we have incorporated new technologies and new materials such as 3D printing, metal components, glass, and numerical control modeling to make bamboo products. Connected with modern technology.

© Ouyang Xu
For a long time, the pursuit of the three principles of aesthetics, practicality and solidarity has never stopped, but the systematic transformation of structural forms is still in its infancy. The problems caused by uncontrolled mining and misuse of building materials, people are eating their own fruits, and the ecological and environmentally-friendly local natural building materials such as bamboo have become more and more prominent: it is enough to build a new type of holistic and sustainable building structure. At the same time, the regional culture, modern technology and practicality are perfectly integrated. small.

© Ouyang Xu
© Ouyang Xu
Public art emphasizes ‘sociality’ and ‘openness’, which is an artistic landscape composed of diverse media. People's spiritual realm is constantly improving, and more people realize that it will pay a painful price to destroy the homeland on which we depend. Making the environment more beautiful and making the sky bluer is the wish of all of us. How to use modern design concepts to perfectly combine the raw materials of 'Zhu', which is eco-friendly and modern technology, to create more contemporary bamboo art works that are in line with the aesthetics and economy of the times. It is our long-term work. aims.

© Ouyang Xu
Shenzhen Beryl Environmental Art Design
Cite: "Bamboo Tide Pavilion / Shenzhen Beryl Environmental Art Design" 27 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921753/modern-bamboo-made-public-rt-tide-shenzhen-beryl-environmental-art-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

现代竹编公共艺术品“潮” / 深圳市贝尔雅环境艺术设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

