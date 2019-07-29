ONE Putney Residential Building / PHASE3

+ 36

Architects PHASE3

Location London, United Kingdom

Category Residential

Design Team Tyen Masten, Johannes Schick, Theo Petrides, Kira Sciberras, Michael Hasslacher, Maud Sanciaume, John Ng

Area 2500.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs NAARO Architectural Photography

Developer The Thackeray Estates

Contractor ARJ Construction

Structural Engineer Engineeria

MEP Engineer Furness Green Partnership

Quantity Surveyor Leslie Clark Construction Consultants

CDM Coordinator A. B. Coultate Consulting Ltd

Interior Design Argent Design Ltd

Planning Consultant Town Planning Bureau

Energy and Sustainability Abba Energy Ltd

Building Control Salus

Acoustic Consultant KP Acoustics

Fire Consultant Jeremy Gardner Associates

Precast Façade Contractor Sterling Services Ltd More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. ONE Putney, a landmark scheme in London, aims at transforming a neglected stretch of the town center while establishing a new dialogue for future developments along this main thoroughfare. Simultaneously mitigating the scale of the high street and the adjacent neighborhood required a thoughtful response in order to create a well proportioned and well-crafted building for the future.

The six-story BREEAM Excellent building includes 15 residential apartments, a shared rooftop terrace, and green roofs. The design plays with interlocking volumes, reinterpreting the original structure in a new way.

Curved corners emphasize the continuous lines along the high street and Montserrat Road, activating more pedestrian space. Horizontal and vertical elements are formed from precast concrete, echoing townscape materials.

Carefully respecting the scale and the relationship between the high street and bordering residential road, the mixed-use development establishes a strong identity and active retail frontage, with the rear elevation stepping down to reflect the height of two-story terraced housing behind.