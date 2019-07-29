World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. United Kingdom
  5. PHASE3
  6. 2019
  7. ONE Putney Residential Building / PHASE3

ONE Putney Residential Building / PHASE3

  • 10:00 - 29 July, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
ONE Putney Residential Building / PHASE3
Save this picture!
ONE Putney Residential Building / PHASE3, © NAARO Architectural Photography
© NAARO Architectural Photography

© NAARO Architectural Photography © NAARO Architectural Photography © NAARO Architectural Photography © NAARO Architectural Photography + 36

  • Developer

    The Thackeray Estates

  • Contractor

    ARJ Construction

  • Structural Engineer

    Engineeria

  • MEP Engineer

    Furness Green Partnership

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Leslie Clark Construction Consultants

  • CDM Coordinator

    A. B. Coultate Consulting Ltd

  • Interior Design

    Argent Design Ltd

  • Planning Consultant

    Town Planning Bureau

  • Energy and Sustainability

    Abba Energy Ltd

  • Building Control

    Salus

  • Acoustic Consultant

    KP Acoustics

  • Fire Consultant

    Jeremy Gardner Associates

  • Precast Façade Contractor

    Sterling Services Ltd
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© NAARO Architectural Photography
© NAARO Architectural Photography

Text description provided by the architects. ONE Putney, a landmark scheme in London, aims at transforming a neglected stretch of the town center while establishing a new dialogue for future developments along this main thoroughfare. Simultaneously mitigating the scale of the high street and the adjacent neighborhood required a thoughtful response in order to create a well proportioned and well-crafted building for the future.

Save this picture!
© NAARO Architectural Photography
© NAARO Architectural Photography
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© NAARO Architectural Photography
© NAARO Architectural Photography

The six-story BREEAM Excellent building includes 15 residential apartments, a shared rooftop terrace, and green roofs. The design plays with interlocking volumes, reinterpreting the original structure in a new way.

Save this picture!
© NAARO Architectural Photography
© NAARO Architectural Photography

Curved corners emphasize the continuous lines along the high street and Montserrat Road, activating more pedestrian space. Horizontal and vertical elements are formed from precast concrete, echoing townscape materials.

Save this picture!
© NAARO Architectural Photography
© NAARO Architectural Photography
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Isometric Illustration
Isometric Illustration
Save this picture!
© NAARO Architectural Photography
© NAARO Architectural Photography

Carefully respecting the scale and the relationship between the high street and bordering residential road, the mixed-use development establishes a strong identity and active retail frontage, with the rear elevation stepping down to reflect the height of two-story terraced housing behind. 

Save this picture!
© NAARO Architectural Photography
© NAARO Architectural Photography

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
PHASE3
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Buildings Residential United Kingdom
Cite: "ONE Putney Residential Building / PHASE3" 29 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921751/one-putney-residential-building-phase3/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream