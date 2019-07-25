World
  Alameda House / núcleo b arquitetos

Alameda House / núcleo b arquitetos

  25 July, 2019
  Curated by Matheus Pereira
Alameda House / núcleo b arquitetos
© Pedro Francisco
© Pedro Francisco

© Pedro Francisco
Text description provided by the architects. The "moradia alameda" is a private house on the outskirts of Sintra. It´s located in a state from which you can enjoy the view of the mountains of Sintra and the sea of Cascais. The whole lot has an area of 1260 square meters with an area destinated to the building of 248 square meters. The plan is oriented north-south, but the construction is developed on three-level, the first and the second floor to be lived in, the basement floor is designed as a garage with five parking spaces, laundry room, storage room, and a cellar.

© Pedro Francisco
© Pedro Francisco
Planta - PavimentoTérreo
Planta - PavimentoTérreo
© Pedro Francisco
The first level is dedicated to the living area with the kitchen, the living room, a bathroom, and a guest bedroom, while the upstairs is dedicated to the sleeping area with three suites with bathroom and dressing room. The different levels are connected by a light staircase, with loose wooden steps supported by a metal structure, in a single open space, and with zenithal illumination. In this area, an interior garden welcomes family’s guest. 

© Pedro Francisco
The palette of materials used is minimized searching simplify architectural language to fully enhance the concept, but without sacrificing the functionality and suitability of the selected. In-side local stone masonry becomes the protagonist, as you can find it in the stair wall connecting with the wood floor. Externally, the white rendering characterizes the volumes, in contrast to the green lawn garden and the immense swimming pool ordering the plot. All the exterior spaces are articulated by those of the housing, even with the connection of the olive trees, making the environment a continuous one, with high comfort and habitability.

© Pedro Francisco
núcleo b arquitetos
